League
AAP

Broncos reveal plan to shut down Warriors, Shaun Johnson

9:37am
Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates his late try against Wests Tigers with Shaun Johnson.

Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates his late try against Wests Tigers with Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Brisbane have a plan to limit the impact of Warriors half Shaun Johnson in the preliminary final, the success of which will be crucial to their chances of meeting Penrith in the NRL season decider.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters acknowledged Johnson or Brisbane No.7 Adam Reynolds would decide the result at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

Both 33-year-olds have been crucial to the success of their teams this year.

Last week, Newcastle gave Johnson far too much space and scope to ply his wares in the Warriors' 40-10 elimination final win in Auckland.

Brisbane did a reasonable job of limiting Johnson in their 26-22 win at Napier in round 13. He still came up with one try assist but Broncos centres Kotoni Staggs and Herbie Farnworth got up in Johnson's face all night.

Johnson can play with aplomb both sides of the field so Staggs and Farnworth will again be crucial on Saturday night with their outside-inside pressure, while it is the job of Brisbane's forwards that are closest to Johnson to cut down his time and space.

"It's like with all the great players, you have to take away their time and limit their opportunities. That's what the game plan is and I'm sure we can execute it," Walters said of the Johnson plan.

"It is all about getting our defence right. He is a very smart player, Shaun, and I am sure he is well aware of all the tactics we can try and apply to him."

Walters said the Broncos would also be making sure Johnson did plenty of tackling.

Shaun Johnson in action for the Warriors in their recent defeat to the Brisbane Broncos in Napier.

Shaun Johnson in action for the Warriors in their recent defeat to the Brisbane Broncos in Napier. (Source: Photosport)

When asked how to cut down Johnson's effectiveness with his sublime kicks, Reynolds said "we do it as a team".

"He played on the front foot last week and he got time and momentum to put his kicks where he wanted them," Reynolds said.

"For us it is about trying to limit their forwards and outside backs coming out of their own end and make him kick deep and long out of his own half. That brings (Broncos fullback) Reece Walsh and our wingers into the game, being able to catch it on the full.

"If we do all that to the best of our ability it gives Walshy and us the chance to play our best football."

Walters has been around long enough to know that the result rests largely, although not solely, in Reynolds' or Johnson's hands.

"This year both of them have come alive with their football teams. We are both heavily served in the number seven jumper, both us and the Warriors, so it should be another good battle that will decide the outcome," Walters said.

"They have had a great season like us, but it's about us getting our defence right. It's been really good this year. When we do that, everything else looks after itself."

The winners will play the Panthers in the grand final after they walloped Melbourne 38-4 on Friday night.

LeagueNRLWarriors

