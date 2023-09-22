Zelensky delivers upbeat message to US during Biden talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky worked to shore up US support for Ukraine on a whirlwind visit to Washington, delivering an upbeat message on the war's progress while facing new questions about the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader received a far quieter reception than the hero's welcome he got last year but also won generally favourable comments on the aid he says he needs to stave off defeat. His arrival was treated with more pomp at the White House, where a red carpet arrival on the South Lawn, followed by time in the Oval Office, an expanded gathering in the East Room and one-on-one time for the two first ladies, was a more grand reception than world leaders typically get.

Zelensky, in long-sleeve olive drab, came to the Capitol with a firm message in private talks with Republican and Democratic leaders. The Ukrainians have a solid war plan, and "they are winning", lawmakers quoted him as assuring them at a time that the world is watching Western support for Kyiv.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, later at the White House, where Zelensky described thanking members of Congress for their "big, huge support". Biden was firm in his backing.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walk along the Colonnade at the White House to the Oval Office. (Source: Associated Press)

"The American people are determined to see to it that we do all we can to ensure the world stands with you," Biden assured Zelensky, projecting White House support of Ukraine to other nations as well. "That is our overwhelming objective."

The serious tone was evident earlier, too, at the Pentagon, where Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin greeted Zelensky without the usual ceremonial band and other fanfare.

At the Capitol, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who faces opposition among far-right Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump on support for Ukraine, notably chose not to join House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in greeting the Ukrainian president when he arrived.

McCarthy also confirmed that he declined Zelensky's request for a joint session of Congress, as happened during the Ukrainian president's dramatic visit to Washington last winter, saying there wasn’t time for that on short notice.

But McCarthy praised the answers that Ukrainians delivered to lawmakers today.

"It was direct, I thought it was honest, they were answering the questions," McCarthy said. "I heard a lot of positive things."

Republican House lawmakers described questioning Zelensky on the way forward for Ukraine's counteroffensive as the fight to roll back invading Russian forces moves closer to the two-year mark without major breakthroughs in Russia's heavily mined lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky "conceded that it's tough, very tough to overcome entrenched defences," Independent Sen. Angus King said. "They believe they will make slow but steady progress, but it's not going to be quick."

It is Zelensky's second visit to Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and comes as Biden's request to Congress for an additional US$24 billion (NZ$40 billion) for Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs is hanging in the balance.

Zelensky's visit comes with US and world government leaders watching as Ukrainian forces struggle to take back territory that Russia gained over the past year. Their progress in the next month or so before the rains come and the ground turns to mud could be critical to rousing additional global support over the winter. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who believes he can outlast allied backing for Kyiv, will be ready to capitalise if he sees Ukraine is running low on air defence or other weapons.

Since the start of the war, most members of Congress supported approving four rounds of aid to Ukraine, totalling about US$113 billion (NZ$190 billion), viewing defence of the country and its democracy as an imperative, especially when it comes to containing Putin. Some of that money went toward replenishing US military equipment sent to the frontlines.