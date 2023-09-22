World
Associated Press

UK terror suspect pleads not guilty to escaping from London prison

12:55pm
Daniel Abed Khalife was nabbed while riding a bicycle along a canal path west of London after a four-day manhunt.

Daniel Abed Khalife was nabbed while riding a bicycle along a canal path west of London after a four-day manhunt. (Source: Associated Press)

A former soldier who allegedly snuck out of a London prison by strapping himself under a food delivery truck has pleaded not guilty to escaping custody.

Daniel Khalife, 21, appeared at London's Central Criminal Court by video link from the high-security Belmarsh Prison to deny the charge.

Prosecutors say Khalife, who was awaiting trial on terrorism charges in southwest London's Wandsworth Prison, escaped on September 6 by using bedsheets to tie himself to the underside of a catering truck.

That prompted helicopter searches in London and extra security checks at major transport hubs, particularly in and around the Port of Dover, the main boat crossing from England to France.

Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London on September 9 after a four-day manhunt. Authorities said he was riding a bicycle when a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer nabbed him.

Khalife had been in custody pending trial on charges of violating Britain's Official Secrets Act by gathering information "that could be useful to an enemy" and planting fake bombs at a military base. He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year.

He denied the allegations.

Khalife will face trial in November at Woolwich Crown Court for those offences as well as for escaping custody.

