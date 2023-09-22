Russia strikes cities across Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meetings in US

Russian missiles and artillery pounded cities across Ukraine, sparking fires, killing at least five people and trapping others under the rubble of destroyed buildings, authorities said, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia as a "terrorist state" at the United Nations.

The early-morning wave of missile strikes on what's known as the International Day of Peace was the largest in more than a month and came during Zelensky's multiday trip to the US, where he was to meet with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders in Washington with an additional NZ$40 billion aid package hanging in the balance.

With a counteroffensive that has moved more slowly than expected and winter approaching, Zelensky is trying to shore up more financial and military support, which encountered a setback when Poland said it would stop providing weapons to its ally amid a trade dispute.

Poland, which has been a major supporter of Ukraine, said it would stop transferring weapons to its neighbour as it works to modernise its own military, but denied the decision was linked to a simmering dispute over a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

Students look at the damage at the institute they attend after a Russian rocket attack, in Kyiv (Source: Associated Press)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the decision would not affect NATO and US weapons transfers through Poland.

A dispute about whether Ukrainian grain should be allowed to enter the domestic markets of Poland and other European Union countries has pushed the tight relationship between Kyiv and Warsaw to its lowest point since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Morawiecki stressed that Poland would defend its economic interests but added that the dispute over grain imports would not hurt Ukraine's security.

"We are not going to risk the security of Ukraine," he said. Poland has transferred large amounts of its older weapons to Ukraine and has been upgrading its own inventory with new equipment purchased from South Korea and other countries.

Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across Ukraine as Russia launched dozens of missiles and, near the front lines, likely used shorter-range artillery to pound cities.

Five people were killed and 10 wounded in multiple strikes in the southern Kherson region, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The enemy covers Kherson region with fire all day," he said.

A man inspects his damaged car after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said, as explosions or debris from intercepted missiles rained down and shattered windows in buildings and cars and left fires burning around crumpled metal wreckage.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had intercepted 36 of 43 cruise missiles launched deep into Ukraine. Kharkiv, closer to the front lines, was struck with S-300 missiles.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said it targeted Ukrainian arms factories and radio-technical intelligence centres with precision-guided missiles and drones. It said, without providing details, that "the strike achieved the objectives and all targets were hit". It was not possible to confirm that claim.

At least six strikes damaged civilian infrastructure in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city's mayor added that two people had been hospitalised.

Volunteers of the Georgian legion carry a coffin of their comrade Zakaria Shubitidze, who was killed in a battle with the Russian troops. (Source: Associated Press)

At least 10 people were injured, and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy, in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko, minister of internal affairs of Ukraine. As many as 23 people were feared buried in rubble from damaged buildings, including a hotel, said Cherkasy regional Governor Ihor Taburets. Rescue services were working to clear the debris.

An industrial zone was hit in the western region of Lviv, damaging buildings and starting a fire, but no information on casualties was immediately available, Klymenko added.

Regional Governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name without immediately providing details.

Ukrainian armed forces said they attacked a military airport near the city of Saka in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Russia said 22 drones were taken down overnight by air defence systems, 19 above Crimea and three others in the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions near Ukraine. The defence ministry did not say whether there were any casualties.