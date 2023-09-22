New Zealand

Police braced for Parliament protests next week

7:02pm
Police officers at last year's Parliament occupation.

Police officers at last year's Parliament occupation.

Police say they are in touch with protest organisers planning to lead marches on Parliament next week, and have "set clear expectations for peaceful and lawful activity".

Several groups were expected to take part in the demonstration on Thursday, coming from all over the country.

"Police have been planning for these events, particularly taking into account managing movement of a large number of people and vehicles," said Superintendent Wade Jennings.

"Police acknowledge the right to protest, and our role is to ensure the safety of all as well as upholding the law."

Last year a march on Parliament turned into a weeks-long occupation of the surrounding area, which descended into violence and chaos.

"Police are mindful of community concerns given disruptions experienced last year during the occupation of Parliament grounds," Jennings said.

Roads around Parliament were expected to be closed, he said, with details on that to be provided early next week. Parking will be restricted too, Jennings urging Wellingtonians to make "alternative arrangements or use public transport" if they need to come into the CBD.

"While there will be some disruptions, our aim is to ensure residents and the wider public can continue to go about their daily business as uninterrupted as possible."

He said police will be keeping an eye on vehicles in convoys around the country, such as the Groundswell Drive 4 Change, which started in Invercargill on Friday. It will pass through Timaru on Sunday and reach Kaikōura by Monday, heading along State Highway 1.

Congestion was expected, as were poor driving conditions this weekend.

"Poor weather is expected across Canterbury over the coming days, and motorists should travel to the conditions."

Jennings asked other motorists to find alternative routes, and get in touch with police should they see any "unlawful activity or disruptions".

Groundswell Drive 4 Change protesters planned to keep heading north, finishing with an event in Auckland on 1 October.

The 2022 protest was attended by anti-vaxxers, people opposed to Covid-19 measures, far-right extremists, conspiracy theorists and Christian fundamentalists, among others.

