New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Most expensive diamond in Aotearoa goes up for auction

5:00am
A seven-carat pear-shaped diamond set in a platinum band.

A seven-carat pear-shaped diamond set in a platinum band. (Source: Webb's Auction House)

Never seen a diamond in the flesh? Now's your chance. The most expensive piece of jewellery ever to be auctioned in Aotearoa is on display in Auckland until Sunday, when it's expected to fetch between $250,000 and $370,000.

The seven-carat pear-shaped diamond, set in a platinum band, is "a true collector's dream", says Christine Power, head of Fine Jewels, Watches and Luxury Accessories at Webb's Auction House.

She says the pear-cut stone, which measures nearly 1.7cm wide and 1cm long, is remarkable for several reasons aside from the fact that it costs the same as 500 weeks' median New Zealand rent.

"This particular stone is a very good make, it's got good proportions. When you're talking fine jewels, you want a good length to width ratio. This stone as a 1:6 ratio, so it looks nice and elongated on the finger."

Power says the ring was bought in England in the late 1990s by the vendor's mother, who looked after it carefully and wore it only on special occasions. It's been assessed by three gemologists, as well as Webbs' in-house expert. They have all certified that it is a natural stone, though its origins beyond that are unknown.

The diamond's clarity, colour and cut combine to make a very impressive piece, Power says.

"There is no loss of spectral colours. That diamond exudes fantastic scintillation."

While the estimated auction guide price of $250,000 to $370,000 is fairly eye-watering for a piece of jewellery, Power says these estimates are "very competitive". The ring's retail price is estimated to be upwards of $500,000.

She expects the buyer will be an avid collector.

"I think it will go to someone who will appreciate for who it is. The beauty of a stone like this is that you can repurpose it. It would be fantastic as a pendant as well."

Power says there is no stigma or superstition attached to owning a pre-loved diamond.

"A diamond lasts forever, whether you've bought it new from a retailer or secondhand. I never tire of looking at diamonds, every one is different, no matter the size."

The ring is on view at Webb's Auction House in Auckland until the live auction on Sunday afternoon.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Whakaari / White Island trial ends, judge thanks both sides

Whakaari / White Island trial ends, judge thanks both sides

Judge Evangelos Thomas was expected to deliver his decision on the case at the end of next month.

8:25pm

'Utterly demoralising' - doctors strike over pay, conditions

'Utterly demoralising' - doctors strike over pay, conditions

"We are over the progressive rundown of our public hospital system," Middlemore Hospital emergency physician Sylvia Boys said.

7:46pm

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Thu, Sep 21

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Wed, Sep 20

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

Wed, Sep 20

0:35

Officer knocked unconscious during Auckland arrest

Officer knocked unconscious during Auckland arrest

Wed, Sep 20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

25 mins ago

F1: Liam Lawson has 'no idea' if he'll be offered full-time seat

F1: Liam Lawson has 'no idea' if he'll be offered full-time seat

55 mins ago

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meetings in US

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meetings in US

7:44am

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

7:07am

Queenstown declares state of emergency as rain lashes South Island

Queenstown declares state of emergency as rain lashes South Island

6:56am

Vote Compass reveals which cost of living policies Kiwis support

2:11

Vote Compass reveals which cost of living policies Kiwis support

6:28am

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch stepping down at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch stepping down at 92

More from Entertainment

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

"There's nothing official so they're both allowed to date other people," an insider said.

5:00am

Anne Hathaway speaks out on three-year recovery after giving birth

Anne Hathaway speaks out on three-year recovery after giving birth

The 40-year-old actor reminded women that there is no rush to "snap back" after pregnancy as she urged them to avoid expectations and "take care" of themselves.

9:42pm

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

4:32pm

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

2:54pm

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Wed, Sep 20