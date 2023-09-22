Most expensive diamond in Aotearoa goes up for auction

Never seen a diamond in the flesh? Now's your chance. The most expensive piece of jewellery ever to be auctioned in Aotearoa is on display in Auckland until Sunday, when it's expected to fetch between $250,000 and $370,000.

The seven-carat pear-shaped diamond, set in a platinum band, is "a true collector's dream", says Christine Power, head of Fine Jewels, Watches and Luxury Accessories at Webb's Auction House.

She says the pear-cut stone, which measures nearly 1.7cm wide and 1cm long, is remarkable for several reasons aside from the fact that it costs the same as 500 weeks' median New Zealand rent.

"This particular stone is a very good make, it's got good proportions. When you're talking fine jewels, you want a good length to width ratio. This stone as a 1:6 ratio, so it looks nice and elongated on the finger."

Power says the ring was bought in England in the late 1990s by the vendor's mother, who looked after it carefully and wore it only on special occasions. It's been assessed by three gemologists, as well as Webbs' in-house expert. They have all certified that it is a natural stone, though its origins beyond that are unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diamond's clarity, colour and cut combine to make a very impressive piece, Power says.

"There is no loss of spectral colours. That diamond exudes fantastic scintillation."

While the estimated auction guide price of $250,000 to $370,000 is fairly eye-watering for a piece of jewellery, Power says these estimates are "very competitive". The ring's retail price is estimated to be upwards of $500,000.

She expects the buyer will be an avid collector.

"I think it will go to someone who will appreciate for who it is. The beauty of a stone like this is that you can repurpose it. It would be fantastic as a pendant as well."

Power says there is no stigma or superstition attached to owning a pre-loved diamond.

"A diamond lasts forever, whether you've bought it new from a retailer or secondhand. I never tire of looking at diamonds, every one is different, no matter the size."

ADVERTISEMENT

The ring is on view at Webb's Auction House in Auckland until the live auction on Sunday afternoon.