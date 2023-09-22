Other Sport

'It's not over' - Adesanya breaks silence after UFC title loss

1:13pm
Israel Adesanya lands a left hand on Strickland in Sydney.

Israel Adesanya lands a left hand on Strickland in Sydney. (Source: Getty)

Israel Adesanya has spoken out for the first time since losing his UFC middleweight title to American Sean Strickland on September 9.

The Last Stylebender only made a brief statement at the UFC 293 post fight press conference addressing the room briefly before handing the microphone to coach Eugene Bareman.

"Life throws curveballs, I lost to the better man on the night, I'm gonna go chill, and be with my family," he said at the time.

Adesanya has now broken his silence and addressed the shock loss on the freestylebender podcast.

Asked by brother David, how he felt in the cage in Sydney, Adesanya said it was like a bad dream.

"You try and hit the guy and it just feels like noodle arms. I had no snap. It was weird. At one point I knew 'I've got to finish this guy."

Largely a back foot striker, Strickland negated Adesanya's primary weapons with a rock solid defence.

Down three rounds to one heading into the fifth, Adesanya knew he had to somehow find Strickland's chin.

"I didn't realise it was the last round and I was like, OK. 'Vamonos. You need to do something.' But yeah, it was just the way I felt in that fight, it was also just the way he worked. He just never let me get into my rhythm at all."

Adesanya did give credit to the new champion and his coach Eric Nicksick.

Sean Strickland celebrates his points victory over Israel Adesanya.

Sean Strickland celebrates his points victory over Israel Adesanya. (Source: Getty)

"I just wasn't able to get my rhythm because of his pressure. He was right there constantly. It was just a good game plan from their end. But also, for me, I wasn't able to adjust on the fly. I said it before the fight, I think his guard is just real unique and unorthodox, so I wasn't able to find my jab."

Being outstruck on the feet is a rarity in Adesanya's career as traditionally he would expertly use counters to finish opponents, but Strickland offered few openings.

"I don't like fighting like that. I like fighting to win and not be on the defensive primarily. I like to be offensive in certain situations, like in the last round, 'OK, we've got to go,' but I just couldn't go."

Ultimately Adesanya conceded it was Strickland's night.

"He got it done. I made another's dream come true."

Adesanya has now dropped two of his last three bouts having been TKO'd by career rival Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

However, he believes he can rebound from this latest loss.

"It's not over. The story is still being written."

UFC president Dana White said a rematch made sense, but has since backtracked on those comments and with contenders such as Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev pressing their claims, Adesanya may have to settle for a non title fight the next time he walks to the octagon.

By Jonty Dine for rnz.co.nz

Other SportCombat Sports

