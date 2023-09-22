Politics

rnz.co.nz

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

4:31pm
Labour MP Shanan Halbert.

Labour MP Shanan Halbert. (Source: RNZ / Angus Dreaver)

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has defended the handling of concerns about MP Shanan Halbert, saying there was no direct communication from the former staff affected.

Hipkins told reporters today the email initially raised with the Labour whips' office said the complainant did not want Halbert alerted to their concerns.

"So the whips did have a conversation with him about his staffing but they did not indicate that there had been a specific concern raised ... the Parliamentary Service were also alerted and they had conversations with the staff in his office to ascertain whether there were any issues there with his current staffing, and no issues were identified through that."

He said he was confident the whips' response was appropriate in the circumstances.

"It wasn't even a complainant, it was a third party who raised the issue with the whips office ... the whips at the time went back and said they didn't feel they could follow up without a complaint or without a direct, you know communication with the people that had raised the concern."

Newshub first reported the complaints yesterday, saying several former employees had come forward to call Halbert a "manipulative", "scheming", "narcissist" bully.

One talked of feeling "belittled" and "unsafe", another felt "absolutely broken", one felt "intimidated, and another said Halbert treated them "like s***".

Labour's whip at the time Duncan Webb had been alerted to the concerns in August - but at that time there was no process for staff to make anonymous official complaints so it was not taken further.

Hipkins said the first he heard about the matter was when he was approached for comment about the story.

He and Halbert both called for complainants to come forward, now a confidential complaints process exists through the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards.

In a statement today, Halbert said he only became aware of the issues through the media report and had good working relationships with staff inside and outside of Parliament.

"Occasionally employment issues arise in any workplace, but I have always done my best to work through those professionally and appropriately sought advice and support where required," Halbert said.

"These issues have only been brought to my attention through the media today. I've never had a formal complaint raised against me.

"If a staff member feels that they were poorly treated then I would like to resolve this by engaging in the process that parliament has set up for dealing with complaints.

"I think it's important for the person that's made allegations anonymously and for me. It's so important that the safety and well-being of all people involved is maintained. That would be the best and fairest way to resolve this."

The former staff had raised their concerns about Halbert with the media after hearing Halbert's criticism of National's Tim van de Molen, who was investigated, censured and stood down from all portfolios after intimidating Halbert at Parliament.

"Certainly there's no place for that sort of ... threatening behaviour or intimidation in Parliament," Halbert said.

Kieran McAnulty, who was whip prior to Webb, said he never heard any concerns about Halbert, and while he had dealt with complaints about other MPs, those had all since been made public.

New ZealandPoliticsEmployment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dame Jacinda Ardern says resignation wasn't due to burnout

Dame Jacinda Ardern says resignation wasn't due to burnout

"I could have kept going," the former world leader told Good Morning America.

3:23pm

0:41

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

The drug has been a prescription-only medication since 2011. It's also a key precursor ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

3:09pm

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

11:18am

Labour pledges to keep free school lunch programme

Labour pledges to keep free school lunch programme

10:51am

2:26

Vote Compass reveals which cost of living policies Kiwis support

Vote Compass reveals which cost of living policies Kiwis support

6:56am

2:11

Jack Tame: For Christopher Luxon, the Winston strategy has changed

Jack Tame: For Christopher Luxon, the Winston strategy has changed

5:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

'We let you down' - Qantas boss apologises for airline's issues

'We let you down' - Qantas boss apologises for airline's issues

26 mins ago

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

41 mins ago

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

56 mins ago

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

4:45pm

BREAKING

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

4:31pm

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

The singer blushed as she paid tribute to his bedroom skills during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

56 mins ago

Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

The woman says that the alleged incident happened in 2008, when she was working for a media company in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

3:42pm

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

2:32pm

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

8:47am

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

5:00am