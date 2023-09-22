New Zealand
Flashback Friday: Kim Hill's explosive interview with John Pilger

58 mins ago

RNZ has announced veteran broadcaster Kim Hill will step down as host of the network's Saturday Morning show in November.

So this week, for Flashback Friday, we're looking back at one of the most explosive interviews to grace New Zealand's television screens — Hill's encounter with author and documentary maker John Pilger.

You waste my time because you have not prepared for this interview. This interview frankly is a disgrace.

—  John Pilger |

This 2003 interview was part of Hill's former TVNZ current affairs programme Face to Face, which looked at social and political issues.

Pilger, an award-winning journalist, faced questions about a book he'd recently published on Middle Eastern politics and the tension was clear from the get-go.

It ramped up towards the end as Hill asked Pilger what he would do about Saddam Hussein, the former Iraqi leader. He angrily responded: "Why don't you do your homework? Why don't you ask some informed questions?" Hill pushed the book across the desk in frustration as they continued to go back and forth.

The interview ends with Hill stating "Mr Pilger, you have been immoderately angry" to which Pilger responds by lecturing Hill to "just read".

"Read. It takes time."

You can watch the full interview here:

Flashback Friday is a weekly video series on 1News.co.nz, exploring TVNZ's vast archive of news content spanning decades.

This video is from Face to Face with Kim Hill, which aired from 2003 to 2005.

