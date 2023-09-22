Entertainment
Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

8:47am
Angus Cloud.

Angus Cloud. (Source: Getty)

Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office says.

Cloud's cause of death was "acute intoxication" due to the "combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines", the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said. The office confirmed the overdose was an accident.

The actor was declared dead at his parents' home on July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series Euphoria.

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," according to the family's statement.

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

