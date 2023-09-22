World
Aus mum convicted for raising child in 'fetid squalor'

9:00pm
Australian paramedics responding to a toddler's broken leg found the girl living in squalor, with clumps of hair falling out due to a lice infestation.

The room of the 20-month-old was littered with nappies and dirty clothing and her floor coated in dried milk, while there were piles of formula and alcohol bottles throughout the house.

"The facts of your case are immediately confronting and, quite frankly, disgusting," Judge Jeffrey Clarke told the child's mother in sentencing her for child cruelty this week.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, "failed miserably" to provide support, care and love to her entirely reliant daughter.

But from lies she told it seems she was fully aware of the need to have done something about the suffering the child was enduring, Judge Clarke said in sentencing remarks published online.

"The photos of your house, the state of your child's room, the bedding that she was sleeping on, bear out the fetid squalor that you were living in yourself and raising her in."

The girl's room was littered with nappies and dirty clothing, her mattress and pillows were discoloured a dark brown, having been unwashed for months, the floor was coated in dried milk and the smell emanated through the house.

When clumps of hair fell out as the girl was put on a stretcher, paramedics responding to her having a broken leg found she had an extensive untreated head lice infestation.

At hospital the girl's head was shaved, due to the infestation's severity, and staff found scabs from her scratching to the point of breaking her scalp.

The mother lied about the girl contracting lice at her father's house although she had never been in the care of the man nominated as her father, and then at day care where she had never been.

Judge Clarke said the infestation went well beyond the point that any competent parent would have sought medical assistance.

"As a result, the child suffered hair loss, scabbing to her scalp, persistent itchiness, potential lack of sleep."

The mother-of-six has previous convictions for shop stealing, knife and drug possession, and having not registered a child's birth.

The court heard she was exposed to domestic violence growing up, has limited education and gave birth to her first of six children when she was in year nine.

The woman, who pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to one count of cruelty to a child under 16 between August 24 and October 2, 2021, was sentenced on the basis she did not deliberately cause pain and suffering.

Judge Clarke ordered her to be jailed for nine months but serve it by way of an intensive correction order.

