Aus man found hiding in storm drain after fatal crash

A man has been cornered in a stormwater drain after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that killed an elderly woman north of Brisbane.

The 72-year-old driver was killed on impact while her adult daughter was critically injured.

Police said a Holden Commodore utility collided with a Suzuki Swift early this morning.

The man was tracked by police dogs to the stormwater drain more than 4km from the accident and taken into custody.

Police investigations have established the ute was allegedly stolen days earlier from Stafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a terrible tragedy," Inspector Craig White told reporters.

He refused to confirm reports the stolen car had been speeding before the fatal crash.

"At this stage, I'm not prepared to make those assumptions, those matters will be investigated.

"It's been a tragic set of circumstances."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact police.