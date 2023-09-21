World
US woman freed from outhouse toilet after climbing in to save Apple Watch

3:25pm
A Department of Natural Resources sergeant talks with a woman who became trapped in an outhouse toilet after attempting to retrieve her Apple Watch.

A woman was rescued yesterday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped.

The woman, whose name was not released, lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, state police said today in a release.

First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet was removed and a strap was used to haul the woman out.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” state police said in the release.

The state police did not say if the woman was injured or if the watch was recovered.

Bagley Township is about 386 kilometres northwest of Detroit.

