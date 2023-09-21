New Zealand
Torrential rain sees state of emergency declared in Gore

5 mins ago
A state of emergency has been declared in Gore as heavy rainfall has seen streets flooded.

A state of emergency has been declared in Gore as heavy rainfall has seen streets flooded. (Source: Gore District Council)

Slips and flooding from heavy rain has closed roads and seen a state of emergency declared in Gore.

MetService has much of the South Island under orange heavy rain warnings today, as well as many parts also being issued with strong wind and snow warnings.

Most of the warnings last until late this afternoon, with a heavy rain warning in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers until midnight tonight.

"On top of what has already fallen expect 140 to 180 mm about the main divide, and 90 to 140 mm within 30 km farther east. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour, especially in thunderstorms," that warning reads.

A state of emergency was declared by Gore District Council, with 72mm of rain recorded in the region as the afternoon approached.

Rain radar over lower south on Thursday 21/09.

Rain radar over lower south on Thursday 21/09. (Source: MetService.)

The council said that in Gore and Mataura, "the stormwater/wastewater network has been overwhelmed, causing surface flooding and water to threaten homes. No-one has had to be evacuated at this stage."

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel.

The council said it's being "overwhelmed" with people trying to get sandbags as "widespread flooding" hits roads throughout the district. Gore High School closed its doors and sent students home around 1.30pm "due to heavy rain and flooding."

Click here for the latest MetService weather warnings.

Queenstown District Council has sent out mobile alerts over surface flooding which closed Kinloch Rd and a slip which has closed State Highway 6 between Haast and Makarora.

Mount Aspiring Rd is also closed at Glenfinnan Bluff due to "high fords".

NIWA released an illustration of potential rainfall and snow levels today.

Motorists down south have been warned to drive to the conditions by Waka Kotahi.

"Please take extra care, especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle, or riding a motorcycle."

New ZealandWeather NewsDunedin and Otago

