Rugby
Rugby World Cup: Ex-Wallaby aims tirade at Eddie Jones

56 mins ago
Drew Mitchell in 2021

Drew Mitchell in 2021 (Source: Getty)

Former Test winger Drew Mitchell has demanded Eddie Jones explain some of his selection decisions, blaming the coach for putting the Wallabies in danger of missing the quarter-finals for the first time in World Cup history.

Mitchell was upset after the Wallabies' shock loss to Fiji, with the team now heading to a do-or-die pool clash with unbeaten Wales this Monday AEST in Lyon to remain a chance of the play-offs.

Speaking on a podcast which also features former Wallabies Adam Ashley-Cooper and Matt Giteau, 71-Test Mitchell blasted Jones in a foul-mouthed rant.

"Let's not take away from the fact that Fiji played really well, but let's also not take away from the fact that we f****** shouldn't have lost to Fiji," Mitchell told The Good, The Bad and the Rugby Australia podcast.

He questioned Jones's move to pursue a youth policy and leave out long-time skipper Michael Hooper and veteran playmaker Quade Cooper, selecting only one five-eighth in the squad in 22-year-old Carter Gordon.

Eddie Jones - under pressure after Fiji defeat.

Eddie Jones - under pressure after Fiji defeat. (Source: Photosport)

Mitchell, who has played in three World Cups, said Jones needed to come clean to fans after their first defeat by Fiji in 69 years.

"You've (Jones) made some glaring decisions around Quade (Cooper), around Michael Hooper, six captains in seven weeks, like, f****** explain some of these decisions to us," Mitchell said.

"Because as fans we're all sitting here scratching our heads, and a lot of the time we can sit there and defend Eddie or the Wallabies because we can understand logic in some of these decisions but there's none of it.

"Tell us as fans why have you not picked these guys? because now we're seeing the result of you not picking some of these guys."

The 39-year-old, who last played for Australia in 2016, didn't accept Jones taking responsibility for the 22-15 loss - their first to Fiji in tournament history - saying it was an "empty line" in a press conference with no real consequences.

"Eddie sits there and goes 'yeah, it's my fault. I take full responsibility.' What the f**k does that mean though? Like, he doesn't get dropped this week," Mitchell said.

"What does that equate to? Nothing."

Australia's Richard Arnold after their loss to Fiji

Australia's Richard Arnold after their loss to Fiji (Source: Associated Press)

Mitchell's spray caught Fiji in the crossfire, with their coach Simon Raiwalui responding through social media saying his remarks regarding his team were "condescending".

Fiji are ranked the world's No.8 team, one ahead of Australia, and they also beat heavyweights England in their World Cup warm-up.

A former Wallabies assistant coach, Raiwalui questioned why Mitchell believed the Wallabies shouldn't have lost to Fiji.

"It starts to get a little condescending… do our young men deserve that?" Raiwalui wrote on social media platform X.

Mitchell replied to Raiwalui that he didn't mean for his comments to be interpreted that way.

"In no way did I mean for that to come across as condescending whatsoever. I love what you and the team are doing and thoroughly deserved to win," Mitchell said.

"It was more about your point in the press conference in the resources both unions have at their disposal."

Mitchell later apologised for his swearing and said he was tired and a "tad emotional".

RugbyRugby World Cup

