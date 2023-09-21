Raging scrub fire prompts evacuations north of Twizel

Six properties had to be evacuated overnight after a large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

The blaze, which flared up around 7.45pm, saw eleven fire crews try to tackle it.

Six properties on Mount Cook Rd/State Highway 80 were evacuated, with some needing to be assisted by police, while others managed to self-evacuate.

Mount Cook Rd/State Highway 80 between the Alpine Lavender Farm and the intersection with State Highway 8 was closed overnight. A command point was set up at the intersection.

A large scrub fire which broke out in Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Amie Jane Reid)

Overnight, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said operations remained "limited" due to weather conditions "but will ramp up soon as dawn breaks".

Six helicopters will be helping to tackle the fire this morning.

"The first helicopter flight will be a reconnaissance mission to establish the size and condition of the fire. From there, further resources will be able to be deployed," a spokesperson said.

Fire crews at the scene of a large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Aleisha Bokser)

"Two ground crews helped monitor the blaze during the night. More ground crews are arriving this morning."

Pukaki Ward councillor Scott Aronsen told Breakfast the fire died down last night, but the damage to properties is currently unknown.

He said strong winds in the area will likely mean "it will flair up again pretty quick".

He called last night's wind "horrendous", which only made the blaze worse.

"The worst possible scenario is that we have an all-west wind blow up towards Twizel.

"It gets out into the open country, and the fire blows into the grass. We could have a problem then."

Aronsen said the fire is in a wilding pine area and "you can't walk through that", meaning firefighters can only control the fringes.

"This is helicopter only firefighting."

Lake Tekapo local George Empson told Breakfast the fire reminded him of the 1957 blaze at the Hermitage Hotel.

"In between there and these tree fires now, it is concerning."

When he saw the fire break out, he set up at a safe distance and took photos as the smoke rose into the night sky.

Photo of the blaze taken by George Empson. (Source: Supplied)

No further evacuations have taken place.