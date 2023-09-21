New Zealand
1News

Raging scrub fire prompts evacuations north of Twizel

6:33am
A large scrub fire rages at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

A large scrub fire rages at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Aleisha Bokser)

Six properties had to be evacuated overnight after a large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

The blaze, which flared up around 7.45pm, saw eleven fire crews try to tackle it.

Six properties on Mount Cook Rd/State Highway 80 were evacuated, with some needing to be assisted by police, while others managed to self-evacuate.

Mount Cook Rd/State Highway 80 between the Alpine Lavender Farm and the intersection with State Highway 8 was closed overnight. A command point was set up at the intersection.

A large scrub fire which broke out in Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

A large scrub fire which broke out in Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Amie Jane Reid)

Overnight, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said operations remained "limited" due to weather conditions "but will ramp up soon as dawn breaks".

Six helicopters will be helping to tackle the fire this morning.

"The first helicopter flight will be a reconnaissance mission to establish the size and condition of the fire. From there, further resources will be able to be deployed," a spokesperson said.

Fire crews at the scene of a large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

Fire crews at the scene of a large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Aleisha Bokser)

"Two ground crews helped monitor the blaze during the night. More ground crews are arriving this morning."

Pukaki Ward councillor Scott Aronsen told Breakfast the fire died down last night, but the damage to properties is currently unknown.

He said strong winds in the area will likely mean "it will flair up again pretty quick".

He called last night's wind "horrendous", which only made the blaze worse.

"The worst possible scenario is that we have an all-west wind blow up towards Twizel.

"It gets out into the open country, and the fire blows into the grass. We could have a problem then."

Aronsen said the fire is in a wilding pine area and "you can't walk through that", meaning firefighters can only control the fringes.

"This is helicopter only firefighting."

Lake Tekapo local George Empson told Breakfast the fire reminded him of the 1957 blaze at the Hermitage Hotel.

"In between there and these tree fires now, it is concerning."

When he saw the fire break out, he set up at a safe distance and took photos as the smoke rose into the night sky.

Photo of the blaze taken by George Empson.

Photo of the blaze taken by George Empson. (Source: Supplied)

No further evacuations have taken place.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

MetService has forecast a significant snow event for inland Canterbury and northern Otago, set to last a few days.

4:28pm

No tsunami risk after 'strong' magnitude 6.0 quake in Canterbury

No tsunami risk after 'strong' magnitude 6.0 quake in Canterbury

The quake struck 45km north of Geraldine, at a depth of 11km.

10:52am

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

Wed, Sep 20

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Tue, Sep 19

1:47

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Tue, Sep 19

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

Tue, Sep 19

2:36

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

17 mins ago

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

42 mins ago

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

4:39

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

58 mins ago

Rugby World Cup: Ex-Wallaby aims tirade at Eddie Jones

Rugby World Cup: Ex-Wallaby aims tirade at Eddie Jones

8:15am

People have broad tastes when it comes to sugar in drinks - study

4:39

People have broad tastes when it comes to sugar in drinks - study

8:00am

BREAKING

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19