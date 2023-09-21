World
Man charged for alleged street race that killed two children

53 mins ago
The wreckage of the car was seen after the Monterey crash on The Grand Parade just before 10pm on August 25.

The wreckage of the car was seen after the Monterey crash on The Grand Parade just before 10pm on August 25. (Source: 9News)

A man has been charged with organising an alleged street race that resulted in the deaths of two young boys.

In August, emergency services were called to a crash that took place on The Grand Parade at Monterey, in Sydney's south, where a Subaru Impreza sedan left the road and hit a tree.

The passengers, two brothers aged nine and 10, were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Sydney Children's Hospital, where they later died.

A nine-year-old girl was also taken to the same hospital after the crash. She survived with minor injuries.

The Subaru driver, 33-year-old Jimmy Martin Brito, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving causing death and remains in custody.

Police allege the Subaru was travelling at more than 45km/h over the local speed limit of 60km/h in the lead-up to the crash.

Following investigations, police believe the Subaru Impreza was involved in a street race with a silver Audi A4 before the Subaru driver lost control and the car crossed to the wrong side of the road.

Officers seized an Audi A4 at a home in Roselands on Wednesday morning ahead of a forensic examination of the vehicle.

Later that day, a 24-year-old man was arrested after attending Campsie Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, organising a race between vehicles and two counts of failing to stop and render assistance after an impact causing death.

He was refused bail and will appear at Bankstown Local Court on Thursday.

A 24-year-old woman, alleged to be a passenger in the Audi at the time of the crash, was arrested at a home in Arncliffe on Wednesday evening.

The woman was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with concealing a serious indictable offence.

She was granted strict conditional bail and will appear at Sutherland Local Court in October.

