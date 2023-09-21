World
Associated Press

'Just doing my job': US school band director speaks out after tasering

10:22am

An Alabama high school band director said that he was just "doing my job" when police officers arrested him and shocked him with a stun gun after he refused to immediately stop the band as it played in the bleachers following a football game.

Johnny Mims, the band director at Minor High School, told The Associated Press he was confused when officers pulled him from the director's podium to arrest him following last week's game between Minor and Jackson-Olin high schools.

"I was in shock. Just totally confused because I was pretty much doing my job, and I hadn't done anything wrong. I definitely did not deserve to be Tased," Mims said by phone. Mims said police shocked him with the stun gun three times.

Police body camera footage released yesterday shows Mims being arrested and repeatedly shocked in a chaotic scene that included students screaming. Police charged him with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

In the body camera footage, officers are seen approaching Mims as the band plays in the stands. They ask him several times to stop the performance, saying it is time for everyone to leave the stadium since the game is over, and appear incredulous that Mims continues directing the band for another two minutes or so.

As the music continues, an officer tells Mims he will go to jail, and another says she will contact the school. Mims flashes two thumbs up and says, "That's cool."

"Put him in handcuffs," an officer is later heard saying. The stadium lights are cut off shortly before the band finishes.

Mims said after the song ended that he was pulled from the conductor's stand. Officers are seen in the video apparently trying to arrest him in a scrum of bodies. Students in the 145-member band can be heard screaming as the arrest plays out.

Mims said he was confused by what was happening. He said today that the two bands were doing what is sometimes called a fifth-quarter show in which bands perform as attendees leave the stadium. He said he wasn't trying to be defiant but rather was attempting to wrap up the song.

"We were at the last half of our song," he said.

Police said in a statement that officers decided to take Mims into custody after the confrontation. They said Mims refused to put his hands behind his back and that the arresting officer said he was pushed by the band director, which led to the use of the stun gun. Mims was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment.

Mims said he didn't push or hit any of the officers.

"You will see that my client never struck or never attempted to strike an officer," state Rep. Juandalynn Givan, who is Mims' attorney, said during a news conference today.

Mims and the officers who approached him are Black. Both high schools have majority Black student bodies. "This wouldn't have happened in Mountain Brook. This wouldn't have happened in Hoover... And everyone in this room knows that," Givan said, referring to affluent majority-white cities in the Birmingham area.

Mims said he is currently on administrative leave from the school system. The Alabama Education Association, which represents teachers and other public school employees, said it was asking the school system to let Mims return to work.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Batman researcher quits after being told he can't say 'gay' to kids

Batman researcher quits after being told he can't say 'gay' to kids

“We’re long past the point where we should be policing people talking about who they love,” Nobleman said in a telephone interview. “And that’s what I’m hoping will happen in this community.”

5:00am

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

Irma Palasics and her husband were at home on the evening of November 6, 1999, when two men forced their way in and bound and savagely beat them.

9:53pm

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

9:22pm

Unlicensed US acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapse

Unlicensed US acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapse

8:50pm

'Disgusting': Boy acquitted over death of Aus teen stabbed 56 times

'Disgusting': Boy acquitted over death of Aus teen stabbed 56 times

5:20pm

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

4:22pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

28 mins ago

Election live: 'This is a Govt that cannot deliver a pizza' - Luxon

5:27

Election live: 'This is a Govt that cannot deliver a pizza' - Luxon

38 mins ago

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

46 mins ago

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

10:50am

BREAKING

Slight growth in NZ economy, GDP up 0.9%

Slight growth in NZ economy, GDP up 0.9%

10:43am

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

4:28

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

Wed, Sep 20

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19