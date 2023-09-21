World
India suspends visas for Canadians amid assassination allegations

45 mins ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India earlier this month.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India earlier this month. (Source: Associated Press)

India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services today as a rift widened between the countries after Canada's leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament earlier this week that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the temple he led.

Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat. It called the allegations being investigated in Canada absurd and an attempt to shift attention from the presence of Nijjar and other wanted suspects in Canada.

"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada said. It gave no further details.

BLS is the agency that processes visa requests for India.

India's External Affairs Ministry did not immediately comment.

Nijjar was working to organise an unofficial referendum among the Sikh diaspora on independence from India at the time of his killing. He had denied India's accusation that he was a terrorist.

Demands for an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, started as an insurgency in India's Punjab state in the 1970s that was crushed in an Indian government crackdown that killed thousands.

The movement has since lost much of its political power but still has supporters in Punjab, where Sikhs form a majority, as well as among the sizable overseas Sikh diaspora.

