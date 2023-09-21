New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Cattle disease mycoplasma bovis detected on Canterbury farm

57 mins ago
Cows (file photo).

Cows (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Mycoplasma bovis has been found on a farm in Selwyn, just months after the country reached no known cases of the cattle disease.

A standard bulk tank-milk background screening picked up the infection.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will work with the farmer to clear the farm of cattle.

MPI is tracing animal movements to identify the likely source of the infection.

"The find is unsurprising as we expected to identify more infected properties during spring testing, and it does not undermine our progress toward eradication," MPI said in an update.

"As with previous confirmed properties, we will likely see the number of farms under movement restrictions increase over the next few weeks as the programme looks for any possible infection."

MPI said although there continued to be less infection each year, this case was an important reminder for farmers to follow good biosecurity practices and record all on-farm movements through NAIT.

Back in August, New Zealand was declared free of any known infection, after the last property was cleared of cattle and declared disease-free.

By Sally Murphy for rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAnimalsChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man battles insurer over hearing aid replacement

Man battles insurer over hearing aid replacement

After Jerry's dog took a liking to his hearing aids, he was frustrated he wasn't allowed to get a better replacement for the same money.

5:23pm

7:06

Another large scrub fire breaks out near Tekapō

Another large scrub fire breaks out near Tekapō

Seven fire trucks are in attendance.

3:13pm

Christchurch's Mama Hooch drink spike rapists file appeal

Christchurch's Mama Hooch drink spike rapists file appeal

1:06pm

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

11:51am

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

10:43am

4:28

Raging scrub fire north of Twizel 'unprecedented' - FENZ

Raging scrub fire north of Twizel 'unprecedented' - FENZ

6:33am

3:52

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

19 mins ago

‘Shattered’: Māori health board head says National plan a huge step back

‘Shattered’: Māori health board head says National plan a huge step back

41 mins ago

At least 2 killed after Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine

At least 2 killed after Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine

57 mins ago

Cattle disease mycoplasma bovis detected on Canterbury farm

Cattle disease mycoplasma bovis detected on Canterbury farm

5:37pm

Paralympian murderer Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole

Paralympian murderer Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole

5:23pm

Man battles insurer over hearing aid replacement

7:06

Man battles insurer over hearing aid replacement

5:19pm

LIVE: Torrential rain sees state of emergency declared in Gore

0:20

LIVE: Torrential rain sees state of emergency declared in Gore

More from Entertainment

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

The 26-year-old appeared introspective as she wrote of her struggles and her hopes for the year ahead.

4:32pm

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

After years in front of the camera, Wahlberg says his time acting is limited.

2:54pm

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Wed, Sep 20