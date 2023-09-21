World
Associated Press

Airbnb removes 59,000 fake listings amid crackdown

11 mins ago
Airbnb stock photo.

Airbnb stock photo. (Source: istock.com)

Fake listings have emerged as a major problem for Airbnb, threatening to scare off consumers and prompting the short-term rental service to use AI in an effort to crack down on fraudsters.

Airbnb says it has removed 59,000 fake listings and prevented another 157,000 from joining the platform this year.

Fake listings and high cleaning fees are among several issues that Airbnb said today that its users highlighted in a company survey. Others included high cleaning fees and a desire for lower prices.

The San Francisco company said more than 260,000 listings have lowered or removed cleaning fees this year, since it gave consumers the means to sort listings in order of all-in pricing.

Airbnb says the change in how prices are displayed discourages hosts from touting low prices but piling on extra fees. However, only about one-third of Airbnb renters are using it.

“We got a lot of feedback that Airbnb is not as affordable as it used to be,” CEO Brian Chesky said in an interview. The pricing changes are starting work, he said, and more measures are in the works.

One of those is “seasonal dynamic pricing" — technology that would help hosts adjust prices more often, like airlines and hotels do. Chesky said that will prod hosts into cutting prices during the off-season, but it could also help them raise peak prices.

Airbnb also said that later this year it will begin verifying all listings in its top five markets including the United States and the United Kingdom to combat an outbreak of fakes.

Fraudulent listings create refunds and rebooking costs for Airbnb, “but the biggest risk is to our reputation”, Chesky said. ”If you can't trust when you book an Airbnb that it's real and you're going to like it, then you're going to stay in a hotel."

The company plans to use AI to help it verify listings in those top five countries.

It will have hosts go inside the property and open the Airbnb app. GPS will verify they are at the correct address, and AI will be used to compare live photos with pictures that the host uses on the listing.

Properties in the US, UK, Canada, France and Australia that pass the test will get a “verified” icon on their listings starting in February. The company said it will verify listings in 30 more countries starting late next year.

WorldPropertyTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

World's best airport set to go passport-free

World's best airport set to go passport-free

The international transport hub is set to introduce an immigration clearance system that uses only biometric data.

4:03pm

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

After using the toilet, the girl realised that a largely obscured iPhone had been affixed to the back of the toilet seat, apparently to record her.

Tue, Sep 19

US plane drops 6 kilometres in minutes after cabin pressure scare

US plane drops 6 kilometres in minutes after cabin pressure scare

Sat, Sep 16

Qantas illegally sacked 1600 workers early in Covid pandemic

Qantas illegally sacked 1600 workers early in Covid pandemic

Wed, Sep 13

Qantas passengers suffer in limbo on tarmac for 6 hours

Qantas passengers suffer in limbo on tarmac for 6 hours

Wed, Sep 13

Take a tour of world's largest cruise ship as it nears completion

Take a tour of world's largest cruise ship as it nears completion

Wed, Sep 13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Airbnb removes 59,000 fake listings amid crackdown

Airbnb removes 59,000 fake listings amid crackdown

28 mins ago

Whakaari / White Island trial ends, judge thanks both sides

Whakaari / White Island trial ends, judge thanks both sides

45 mins ago

New Covid-19 subvariant detected in NZ for first time

New Covid-19 subvariant detected in NZ for first time

7:46pm

'Utterly demoralising' - doctors strike over pay, conditions

'Utterly demoralising' - doctors strike over pay, conditions

7:30pm

Luxon stays mum on policy trade-offs ahead of election

Luxon stays mum on policy trade-offs ahead of election

7:10pm

'Devastated': Victoria University axes 229 jobs and six courses

'Devastated': Victoria University axes 229 jobs and six courses

More from Entertainment

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

The 26-year-old appeared introspective as she wrote of her struggles and her hopes for the year ahead.

4:32pm

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

After years in front of the camera, Wahlberg says his time acting is limited.

2:54pm

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Wed, Sep 20

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Wed, Sep 20