ACT doubles down on raising the pension age to 67

ACT has unveiled changes to its alternative budget, softening its tax cuts to account for economic conditions after the opening of the Government's books in the pre-election fiscal and economic update (PREFU).

It has also delayed its planned increases to defence spending, and will speed up the rate at which the superannuation eligibility age rises.

The party is proposing a three-tier tax system with a top rate of 33%, which compares to the previously proposed two-tier system with a top rate of 28%.

It would also be phased in slower than previously proposed.

The brackets would tax all earnings under $60,000 at 17.5%, between $60,000 and $70,000 at 30%, between $70,000 and $180,000 at 33%, and earnings above that at 39%.

From the 2025/26 year, the 30% bracket would be expanded to cover earnings between $70,000 and $180,000; and the following year the top tax rate of $180,000-plus would reduce from 39% to 33%.

Its earlier tax policy would have brought in three rates from next year: 17.5% for earnings under $70,000, 33% for $70,000 to $180,000 and 39% above that. The top tax rate would then have been removed from 2024/25 and reduced to 28% the following year.

The party has also long called for defence operation and capital spending to be increased to 2% of GDP in line with NATO, and comparable to Australia's 2.3%.

Lower and middle income earners would also still be supported by the party's plan for a tax credit for low and middle incomes - which, along with the proposed carbon refund would ensure no household was paying more tax.

ACT now says it wants to achieve this in 2030, which compares with the earlier plan to hit the target in the next four years.

The policy released today said it would in the meantime increase defence spending until New Zealand reached 1.5% of GDP.

Defence Minister Andrew Little in August said New Zealand was putting about 1% of GDP into the military, and while that would increase under the Government's latest defence strategy it was not likely to reach 2%.

The party has also previously called for superannuation eligibility to increase to 67. This was to increase by two months each year from fiscal year 2023/24 - but the latest document has increased the rate of change to three months each year.

ACT's leader David Seymour said his amended plan reflected the challenging economic environment, and the tax cuts would leave every earner a few hundred dollars a year better off.

"PREFU showed that Labour has no plan for paying off debt, no plan for turning things around, every year forecast the country borrows more and more until we lose first world status. This means ACT has had to adjust its Alternative Budget accordingly. We can't offer the same tax cuts we previously proposed because Grant Robertson has left the cupboard bare. This budget is what's needed to balance the books."

The plan continues with previous policies to dramatically cut the number of public servants, increase prison beds, and provide a refund to taxpayers from the Emissions Trading Scheme rather than reinvest it back into emissions reduction projects.

Based on the latest Treasury forecasts, it said the money for the ETS refund would be about $243 per person in 2023/24, reducing to $140, $119, and $98 in subsequent years.

"Note that the annual Refund amount reduces over four years on current forecasts, if these forecasts turn out to be correct, then people will be paying less than half as much on their energy and other needs. Either way, they will be better off by roughly the initial amount each year," the policy said.

The party estimated its public service and welfare cuts could save more than $25 billion in spending over four years.

