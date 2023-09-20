Warriors keen to make life ugly for 'pretty boy' Walsh

Dylan Walker describes Brisbane's Reece Walsh as a "pretty boy" and the Warriors would love nothing more than to drag the electric Broncos fullback into an ugly dogfight.

Fresh off thwarting Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga en route to their first preliminary final since 2011, the Warriors must now stop rising superstar Walsh on Saturday.

Walsh has been in sublime touch since swapping the Warriors for the Broncos last summer, the 21-year-old scoring nine tries and registering 22 try assists this season.

Walker, who is one of a two-man partnership with Jazz Tevaga nicknamed 'the bald brothers', says he admires Walsh's ability as much as his dashing good looks.

"He's a good player, a livewire, a pretty boy, he's got everything going for him with a nice head of hair and nice eyes too," Walker said.

"I think when you focus too much on one player, you can take your focus away throughout a whole game plan.

"As good as he is, if we stick to what we do and that's kicking to corners with good linespeed to win those early tackles - you can nullify those sorts of players coming out their own end.

"Someone like Reece Walsh can pop up anywhere and the less opportunity we give him to do so, the more we can lessen his involvement."

Walsh was away with Queensland on State of Origin duty when the Broncos beat the Warriors in Napier in their only meeting so far this year.

"He's extremely talented, what we did last week with Ponga is that we were respectful," said Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

"We've got to defend how we defend and not do anything stupid.

"It always helps when you bring them off their line because then you give them less opportunity to show what they can do."

The Broncos are considered strong favourites after defeating Melbourne in week one to earn a fortnight off.

After being trampled by Penrith in their qualifying final, Webster said his side would take confidence from the sudden-death semi-final win over Newcastle which booked their place in the last four.

"What we needed at the time was to go out there and have a dress rehearsal of finals footy," Webster said.

"If we had got it perfect in week one, I don't think we would have learned as many lessons.

"The way it's gone for us has been perfect, we understand what finals footy looks like.