Health
Associated Press

Unlicenced US acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapse

8:50pm
Acupuncture file image.

Acupuncture file image. (Source: istock.com)

A New York City man has been charged with performing acupuncture without a licence after he punctured a woman's lungs during treatment, sending her to a hospital for emergency surgery, prosecutors announced.

Yong De Lin, 66, was arraigned on four criminal charges yesterday in connection with unlicenced treatments he performed on 63-year-old Shujuan Jiang between May and October of last year, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the indictment, Jiang, 63, visited a medical office in the Flushing section of Queens on May 10, 2022, for relief of stomach and back pain, and was introduced to Lin.

Lin administered 17 treatments to Jiang over the next several months even though he is not a licenced acupuncturist and has never even applied for a New York state licence to practice acupuncture, Katz said.

Jiang began to feel unwell during the last session on October 28, Katz said in a news release. Lin performed additional acupuncture and a cupping treatment and sent Jiang home, Katz said.

Jiang collapsed on the sidewalk on her way home, Katz said. A bystander called 911 and Jiang was taken to a hospital where it was determined that both of her lungs had collapsed because of the acupuncture treatments. Lifesaving surgery was performed and Jiang remained hospitalised for six days.

"The difference between receiving health care from a competent, licenced professional or someone who is unlicenced can mean the difference between life and death," Katz said, adding that Lin "very nearly killed his patient".

Lin was charged with assault in the first and second degrees, reckless endangerment in the first degree and unauthorised practice of a profession. He is due back in court tomorrow.

Lin's attorney, Kathleen Gallo, didn't immediately reply to a voicemail today seeking comment.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

Irma Palasics and her husband were at home on the evening of November 6, 1999, when two men forced their way in and bound and savagely beat them.

21 mins ago

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

Las Vegas police said they have tied the teens to at least three hit-and-run incidents on the morning of August 14.

52 mins ago

'Disgusting': Boy acquitted over death of Aus teen stabbed 56 times

'Disgusting': Boy acquitted over death of Aus teen stabbed 56 times

5:20pm

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

4:22pm

NYC daycare tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1yo's death

NYC daycare tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1yo's death

3:36pm

Accused US child rapist found alive after faking death

Accused US child rapist found alive after faking death

2:09pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

35 mins ago

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

40 mins ago

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

52 mins ago

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

9:06pm

Prince William, billionaires say innovation provides climate hope

Prince William, billionaires say innovation provides climate hope

8:50pm

Unlicenced US acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapse

Unlicenced US acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapse

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

40 mins ago

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19