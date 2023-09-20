Schoolboy makes amazing recovery after near fatal hit by car

An Auckland school boy who made a recovery after being hit by a car in a near-fatal accident now wants to raise awareness about road safety.

Kaden O'Neill, 14, was hit by a Range Rover while walking around the front of a commuter bus in January.

His parents were told he had no chance of survival because his injuries, including severe brain trauma, were extensive.

Kaden technically died twice on the way to the hospital.

Eight months on, the teenager has fought his way back and has a new goal.

"It was horrific... your worst nightmare. I got a phone call from a friend who was one of his mates' dad saying he's been an accident. And I could hear it in his voice, it was pretty serious, but he was trying not to worry me," Kaden's dad Nick told Checkpoint.

When he got to his son, he said people looked at him as if there wasn't much hope.

"Apart from being hit by a car, which was incredibly unlucky and in an accident, we've had so much luck since the paramedic crew were fantastic."

Nick said Kaden was now learning to read and write again.

Since the "miracle of surviving", Kaden said he was not sure what career path he wanted to choose.

"Because of the accident, I feel like I should raise awareness of like 'looking at the road before you cross, to listen to your parents and family of about that'."

Nick said Kaden was looking at a few schools to speak at next year when he is closer to his recovery.

"Kaden has got a good story to tell. We're very fortunate because it's a happy story and a happy ending, but so many aren't."

Kaden, who uses crutches, said his survival has pushed to spread awareness among other teenagers about being safe on the roads.

