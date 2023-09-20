Rugby
1News

RWC: Boks load bench with seven forwards for clash with Ireland

43 mins ago
South Africa's Steven Kitshoff is tackled against Romania.

South Africa's Steven Kitshoff is tackled against Romania. (Source: Associated Press)

South Africa unsurprisingly reverted to its strongest starting lineup to face top-ranked Ireland in a crunch pool game at the Rugby World Cup while also naming seven forwards and just one back on the bench in a clear indication of how the Springboks aim to play.

The defending champion Springboks have gone with a 7-1 bench split just once before, against the All Blacks in a dominant win at Twickenham last month in a Rugby World Cup warmup game.

The move was criticised then by some in the game as taking rugby down a dark road of just brute force forward play.

It effectively gives South Africa a new forward pack to bring on in the second half against Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. The winner of the game will likely finish top in Pool B and likely avoid a meeting with host France in the quarterfinals, although that will probably only mean a quarter against three-time champion New Zealand.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber reverted to the starting 15 that beat Scotland in their opening game, only without hooker Malcolm Marx, who was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Bongi Mbonambi comes into the starting team for Marx.

Lock Eben Etzebeth was selected to start after sustaining a shoulder injury and going off in the first half against Scotland. Captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese are the loose forward combination.

Faf de Klerk is back at scrumhalf to link up with flyhalf Manie Libbok, and wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are recalled.

South Africa celebrate a try against Romania.

South Africa celebrate a try against Romania. (Source: Associated Press)

On the bench, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, who can also play wing, is the only backline player among the reserves, with the Springboks naming three reserve front-row forwards, two reserve locks and two reserve loose forwards. Among them is Deon Fourie, the 36-year-old flanker who has been switched to reserve hooker after Marx's tournament-ending injury.

While the 7-1 split worked against New Zealand, setting the Boks up for a record 35-7 win over their archrival, it also poses a major risk if one or more backline players get injured.

Ireland is rugby's form team and on a run of 15 straight wins since July last year.

“We know it’s going to be a grind of a match and we know we need to pitch up physically and mentally. We also need to start with intensity and stay focused until the final whistle," Nienaber said. “This is a massive game for both sides with an eye to progressing out of our pool, so we need to be extremely accurate in all areas of our game.”

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.

Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

TVNZ rugby experts Scotty Stevenson and Patrick McKendry discuss a RWC result to warm the heart, England's pragmatism and the ABs' potential quarter-final opponents.

4:35pm

'Disappointed' - Ian Foster reacts to de Groot suspension

'Disappointed' - Ian Foster reacts to de Groot suspension

The All Blacks coach was confident his prop would be cleared of further sanction for his high tackle - instead he's been ruled out for two matches.

1:36pm

Reality bites as Eddie Jones wakes wishing it was all a dream

Reality bites as Eddie Jones wakes wishing it was all a dream

12:05pm

'Lots of change' - Darren Shand's 20 years of managing the All Blacks

'Lots of change' - Darren Shand's 20 years of managing the All Blacks

Mon, Sep 18

3:06

Eddie Jones accepts jeers after humbling Fiji defeat

Eddie Jones accepts jeers after humbling Fiji defeat

Mon, Sep 18

Scotty Stevenson: Springboks a step ahead as Fiji flip the script

Scotty Stevenson: Springboks a step ahead as Fiji flip the script

Mon, Sep 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

BREAKING

Watch the highlights from TVNZ's Leaders' Debate: Hipkins v Luxon

6:11

Watch the highlights from TVNZ's Leaders' Debate: Hipkins v Luxon

28 mins ago

US man accused of murdering 22 older women killed in prison

US man accused of murdering 22 older women killed in prison

43 mins ago

RWC: Boks load bench with seven forwards for clash with Ireland

RWC: Boks load bench with seven forwards for clash with Ireland

8:02am

Warriors keen to make life ugly for 'pretty boy' Walsh

Warriors keen to make life ugly for 'pretty boy' Walsh

7:46am

Vote Compass: Who took out the first TVNZ Leaders' Debate?

Vote Compass: Who took out the first TVNZ Leaders' Debate?

7:16am

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

Air purifiers hope to help asthmatics deal with Bromley's 'putrid smell'

More from Entertainment

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

The late King of Pop's eldest child, 26, has opened up on his father's experience of with vitiligo - a chronic disorder which causes patches of skin to lose its pigmentation.

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

It comes after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned-influencer.

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

3:31pm

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Tue, Sep 19