Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

40 mins ago
Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife have settled their divorce.

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Christine Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May, but according to TMZ, the pair have finally reached an agreement,

Although details of the settlement have not been revealed, sources told the outlet Christine received more than was outlined in their prenuptial agreement.

A judge had previously warned the prenup would be enforced and if the handbag designer had challenged the terms, she would have had to pay the 68-year-old actor more than US$1 million and cover his attorney's fees, but over the weekend, the 48-year-old beauty agreed to the terms of a three-page settlement letter.

It is believed her request for US$850,000 in legal fees was removed from the arrangement.

Last month, a judge agreed with Kevin's proposed amount of child support for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace, setting his monthly payments at US$63,209 - falling far short of Christine's request for US$175,057.

She later reduced her request to US$161,592 a month and argued luxury living is in the teenagers’ “DNA at this point” as they are accustomed to lavish holidays and private jet travel.

Following his victory over the child support row, the Bodyguard actor admitted the lengthy court battle was "horrible.

He told Access Hollywood following his win: “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at.

“It feels so bad. We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”

When the outlet asked whether Kevin“still has love” for his estranged wife, he replied: “Of course.”

The Oscar-winning actor stressed that he “wasn’t laughing” about their divorce proceedings despite cracking a joke on the stand.

