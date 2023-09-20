Politics
1News

Full video: Your Vote 2023, First Leaders' Debate

6:30pm
Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon.

Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Watch the first of five TVNZ live election debates, featuring Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon.

Catch up on the full video here on TVNZ+

Full text updates of the debate here.

It came less than a month out from election day on October 14, with advance voting open on October 2.

The debate was moderated by 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay and was the first time voters got to see the leaders of the country's two main parties going head-to-head in a primetime debate.

The debate was 90 minutes long and was followed by analysis hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame.

Watch debate highlights here:

New ZealandYour Vote 2023Election Debates 2023PoliticsLabour PartyNational PartyChris HipkinsChristopher Luxon

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

Stats NZ will tomorrow post data for the second quarter of this year, with market expectations for around half a per cent growth.

43 mins ago

Fact check: Leaders’ claims in the first debate put to the test

Fact check: Leaders’ claims in the first debate put to the test

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon made a series of claims about their own and their opponents’ policies in last night’s TVNZ debate. But which were true and which were false?

2:59pm

6:11

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

12:46pm

11:14

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from East Coast

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from East Coast

12:36pm

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

11:43am

0:35

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from farm

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from farm

10:22am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

7 mins ago

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

18 mins ago

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

6:11

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

21 mins ago

Swimmers told to avoid Taranaki lake after algae bloom

Swimmers told to avoid Taranaki lake after algae bloom

32 mins ago

Could you name your baby Methamphetamine Rules in NZ?

Could you name your baby Methamphetamine Rules in NZ?

43 mins ago

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Tue, Sep 19