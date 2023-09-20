Full video: Your Vote 2023, First Leaders' Debate

Watch the first of five TVNZ live election debates, featuring Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon.

It came less than a month out from election day on October 14, with advance voting open on October 2.

The debate was moderated by 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay and was the first time voters got to see the leaders of the country's two main parties going head-to-head in a primetime debate.

The debate was 90 minutes long and was followed by analysis hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame.

