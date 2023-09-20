Politics
1News

Election live: New poll sees both major parties down

6:07pm

Tonight's 1News Verian poll has revealed the state of the race. It comes after the dust is settling from last night's TVNZ Leaders' Debate. Follow our live updates for all of the reaction and more from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Yesterday was debate day. Today is poll day. Tonight's 1News Verian poll has revealed whether any of the parties made a big impact on voters in the past week.
  • Read more on tonight's poll here.
  • Watch the first Leaders' Debate between Hipkins and Luxon here on 1News.co.nz.

Live updates continue below.

1News Verian poll.

1News Verian poll. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023Chris HipkinsChristopher LuxonAct PartyNew Zealand FirstTe Pāti MāoriGreen PartyDavid SeymourMarama DavidsonJames ShawDebbie Ngarewa-PackerRawiri WaititiWinston PetersElection Debates 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

Time's up for coalition ballroom wallflowers, writes 1News political reporter Felix Desmarais.

6:11pm

Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

National has dipped 2% in the latest 1News Verian poll, but still has the numbers to govern with ACT and without New Zealand First.

6:10pm

2:58

Poll: National, ACT, retain slender advantage in path to power

Poll: National, ACT, retain slender advantage in path to power

6:01pm

5:27

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

3:46pm

Fact check: Leaders’ claims in the first debate put to the test

Fact check: Leaders’ claims in the first debate put to the test

2:59pm

6:11

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

12:46pm

11:14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

2:08

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

18 mins ago

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

32 mins ago

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

50 mins ago

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

6:29pm

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

0:19

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

6:11pm

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Tue, Sep 19