New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Coromandel gang violence during weekend a 'one off', councillor says

7:59pm
A file image of NZ police

A file image of NZ police (Source: 1News)

A Thames Coromandel district councillor who was also a police officer in Coromandel township for 27 years, says it is safe, and that incidents of gang violence over the weekend were a one-off.

Although he declined to give more details, John Morrissey said the assaults reported over the weekend were not a random attack.

"There is always a background to these things," he said.

Police said they were aware a group of approximately 12 gang members and associates travelled through the Coromandel Peninsula over the weekend.

Inspector Mike Henwood said police responded to one formal report of a group of people fighting.

Three people were later taken to Thames Hospital with various injuries.

Police have spoken with those involved but no complaints have been made so far and police did not receive any other reports of unlawful activity.

Morrissey said he checked with the local police to find out what happened over the weekend.

"Certainly people rang the police to inform them the gang members were in town, but there were no actual reports of intimidation, thefts, or general mayhem."

Morrissey said people were aware crime across the country was increasing and he shared their concerns, but he still felt safe walking down the main street.

The MP for Coromandel, Scott Simpson, is holding a public safety meeting on Wednesday evening in Coromandel to address the weekend's events.

National leader Christopher Luxon said the scenes of gang violence in Coromandel township over the weekend were shocking and appalling.

Luxon said the fight, captured on video and circulating on the internet, was another example of crime being out of control.

The country had seen a lot of violent crime over the last 48 hours, and National would back the police and tackle the gangs, he said.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Eliana Golberstein, also known as Eli Rubashkyn, is accused of dousing the British anti-transgender activist with tomato juice at a rally this year.

7:01pm

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

The hospital was put in lockdown while the incident unfolded.

6:29pm

0:19

Banking ombudsman calls for 'game changer' tech to fight scams

Banking ombudsman calls for 'game changer' tech to fight scams

5:49pm

'Disappointing result': Three caught drink-driving on way to work

'Disappointing result': Three caught drink-driving on way to work

1:29pm

Concerns for young woman missing for over a week

Concerns for young woman missing for over a week

1:17pm

Officer knocked unconscious during Auckland arrest

Officer knocked unconscious during Auckland arrest

10:40am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

34 mins ago

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

40 mins ago

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

52 mins ago

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

US teens charged over fatal hit-and-run captured on video

9:06pm

Prince William, billionaires say innovation provides climate hope

Prince William, billionaires say innovation provides climate hope

8:50pm

Unlicenced US acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapse

Unlicenced US acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapse

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

40 mins ago

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19