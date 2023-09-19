Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has drawn up a manifesto to help the city move ahead — while appealing to political parties to stop meddling in its affairs.

Brown says Auckland is "the engine room of New Zealand" but its economic and financial capital is being stymied because it doesn't have the autonomy it needs to make the most of the way it is growing — and much of the blame lies with politicians in the capital.

He has hit out in the past at politicians for the way they interfere in the city's affairs.

Last month he described the Government's plans for a second harbour crossing as "a pipe dream".

It was simply "part of the long interference in Auckland by Wellington politicians and their idiot bureaucrat mates", he said on Nine to Noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now he is saying it is time to make a pact.

To this end he has published a manifesto today and sent it to all the political parties. He is appealing to them to make a long-term commitment to work in "genuine partnership" so the region's priorities can be addressed.

Brown points to how state and federal governments work together successfully in Australia on projects that are transformational.

"Australian states have been pivotal in driving the success of their major cities, which leave us in their dust."

He goes on to say: "I have put together a plan to turn things around for both Auckland and New Zealand's sake. So, to whoever forms the next government: let's make a deal to fix Auckland and drive it forward."

Six priorities to be worked on

ADVERTISEMENT

The city was being held back by fragmented decision-making and the lack of a joint strategy between Auckland Council and central government, Brown said.

It was not realising its potential because of its failure to sort traffic congestion, public transport, housing affordability, social deprivation and "a gaping infrastructure deficit".

"Wellington needs to stop planning Auckland; let us do the work we are tasked with. We are a regional government; we should be able to deliver for the region."

He said the council's hands have been tied because the city "has not been given the funding and financing tools to meet the challenges of growth".

Brown has six priorities:

Partnership and devolution: creating "a fundamentally different relationship" between Auckland Council and the government

Transport: an integrated transport plan to enable people and goods to be moved around the city faster, cheaper and with lower emissions

Housing, growth and urban regeneration

Infrastructure, water reform and climate resilience

The protection of the environment, including the Three Harbours

Social, cultural and economic development

"We have done the groundwork," Brown said. "This manifesto includes specific policies in each of these areas which are needed to unlock Auckland's potential."

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the manifesto here

Traffic moving at a snail's pace in central Auckland. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Transport a particular bugbear for Brown

The 14-page manifesto expands on what the mayor sees as the city's priorities with a lot of focus on fixing transport issues.

Auckland Council has already announced it is united in support of legislation (which will result in the Auckland Integrated Transport Plan) that will put the city back in charge its transport system.

In the manifesto Brown complains of politicians announcing "big headline-grabbing mega projects at election time" which are too expensive and impractical.

Auckland Light Rail, some motorways and the extra harbour crossing are all examples of this, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sometimes, they even announce council will be funding them without talking to us."

The projects cost millions to plan and then another government came to power with different ideas.

Brown is also unhappy with the funding model, criticising "costly processes" at Waka Kotahi whose business case processes alone have cost Auckland Council $171 million in three years, he said.

"Auckland Council perversely has the least say of any council over how our resources are spent. We are the country's only council that does not have a direct statutory role in setting the policy direction for transport spending."

Brown says the Auckland Deal will be an opportunity to build collaboration and partnerships with iwi, Māori and businesses, "and their voices will be critical to its success".

rnz.co.nz