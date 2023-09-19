Politics
Associated Press

Ukraine president Zelensky questions Russia's attendance at UN

3:43pm
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Source: Associated Press)

Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia’s top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.

"For us, it’s very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still - it’s a pity, but still - there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations,” Zelensky said after visiting wounded Ukrainian military members at a New York hospital.

He had just arrived in the US to make his country’s case to the world and to Washington for continued help in trying to repel Russia’s invasion, nearly 19 months into what has become a grinding war.

Ukraine’s Western allies have supplied weapons and other assistance, and the US Congress is currently weighing President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion (NZD$40.5 billion) more in military and humanitarian aid.

US lawmakers are increasingly divided over providing additional money to Ukraine. Zelensky is scheduled to spend some time on Capitol Hill and meet with Biden at the White House.

Before that, Zelensky is due to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly and speak at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Foreign Minister Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to make remarks.

Asked whether he'd stay in the room to listen, Zelensky said, “I don't know how it will be, really.”

Zelensky has taken the United Nations to task before - even before the war launched by a neighbour that, as a Security Council member, is entrusted with maintaining international peace and security. In one memorable example, he lamented at the General Assembly in 2021 that the UN was ”a retired superhero who's long forgotten how great they once were."

Travelling to the US for the first time since December, he began his trip with a stop at Staten Island University Hospital. The medical facility has, to date, treated 18 Ukrainian military members who lost limbs in the war, said Michael J. Dowling, the CEO of hospital parent company Northwell Health.

With help from a New Jersey-based charity called Kind Deeds, the injured have gotten fitted for prostheses and are undergoing outpatient physical therapy.

Zelensky greeted several injured troops as they exercised in a rehab gym. He asked about their wounds, wished them a speedy recovery and thanked them for their service.

“How are you doing? Is it difficult?” Zelensky asked one military member, who paused and then said it was OK.

“Stay strong,” Zelensky replied, later telling the group their country was grateful and proud of them.

Later, in a hospital conference room, he awarded medals to the injured, posed for photos, signed a large Ukrainian flag and thanked medical personnel and the injured troops.

“We all will be waiting for you back home,” he said. “We absolutely need every one of you.”

WorldRussia invades UkrainePolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kim Jong Un returning home after six-day Russia visit

Kim Jong Un returning home after six-day Russia visit

The North Korean leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a visit triggering global concerns about weapons transfer deals.

Mon, Sep 18

Ukrainians in frontline city using yoga as break from Russian shelling

Ukrainians in frontline city using yoga as break from Russian shelling

For the participants, the “external world” is life in a front-line city where sirens sound every few hours, and the noise of explosions disrupts their daily lives.

Sun, Sep 17

Ukrainian soldier blinded by shell can't see bride at his own wedding

Ukrainian soldier blinded by shell can't see bride at his own wedding

Sat, Sep 16

Russian pilot tried to shoot down British plane last year — report

Russian pilot tried to shoot down British plane last year — report

Fri, Sep 15

Kim Jong Un enters Russia in armoured train ahead of Putin meeting

Kim Jong Un enters Russia in armoured train ahead of Putin meeting

Tue, Sep 12

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

Mon, Sep 11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

13 mins ago

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

20 mins ago

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

34 mins ago

Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

38 mins ago

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

50 mins ago

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

More from Entertainment

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress made the admission as she got a standing ovation from fans in Tampa.

3:31pm

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm