World
Associated Press

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

43 mins ago
Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico. (Source: Associated Press)

Ovidio Guzmán López, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, has pleaded not guilty in Chicago to US drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges during his first court appearance since being extradited to the US from Mexico.

Guzmán López was extradited on Saturday, five months after US prosecutors unsealed sprawling indictments against him and his brothers, known collectively as the "Chapitos".

The indictments allege that following their father's extradition and eventual life sentence in the US in 2019, the brothers steered the cartel increasingly into synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

During today's 15-minute arraignment with a larger-than-usual contingent of security inside the courtroom, Guzmán López pleaded not guilty through a translator. He stood before US District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in an orange jumpsuit and matching orange slippers, with his legs shacked at the ankles.

The short, slight 33-year-old, whose nickname is "the Mouse", hunched forward, answering questions from the judge softly and politely, presenting a picture that sharply contrasted with the reputation for extreme violence of the cartel he allegedly helps lead.

His arrest by Mexican security forces in January in Culiacan — the capital of Sinaloa state, the cartel's namesake — set off violence that left 30 people dead, including 10 military personnel. Mexico's army used Black Hawk helicopter gunships against the cartel's truck-mounted .50-caliber machine guns. Cartel gunmen hit two military aircraft, forcing them to land, and sent gunmen to the city's airport, where military and civilian aircraft were hit by gunfire.

Three years earlier, the government tried to capture him, but aborted the operation after similar violence.

The US indictments against the brothers that were unsealed in April said their goal was to produce huge quantities of fentanyl and sell it at the lowest price. The brothers denied the allegations in a letter.

"We have never produced, manufactured or commercialised fentanyl nor any of its derivatives," the letter said. "We are victims of persecution and have been made into scapegoats."

When Coleman asked Guzmán López today if he was on medication, he said he was — for depression, anxiety and a stomach ailment — but that it didn't impede his ability to understand the proceedings.

Some of the five charges against Guzmán López carry maximum life sentences, including conspiracy to import drugs and conspiracy to distribute them. A conviction on one of the counts, engaging in an illegal enterprise as a leader, carries a mandatory life sentence. Money laundering has a maximum 20-year sentence.

Coleman set November 18 as the next court date for Guzmán López.

Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in statement on Saturday that the extradition of Guzmán López "is testament to the significance of the ongoing cooperation between the American and Mexican governments on countering narcotics and other vital challenges".

Sherwood-Randall made multiple visits to Mexico this year to meet with President Andrés Manuel López-Obrador, most recently last month.

López Obrador has described his country as a transit point for fentanyl precursors coming from China and bound for the US, despite assertions by the US government and his own military about production in Mexico.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Bears raid Krispy Kreme donut van at military base

Bears raid Krispy Kreme donut van at military base

A mum and her cub stayed inside the van for 20 minutes, tearing through pastries and ignoring the driver as he tried to shoo them away.

12:06pm

LA deputy shot and killed four days after getting engaged

LA deputy shot and killed four days after getting engaged

Third-generation law-enforcement officer Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot as he sat in his patrol car.

8:14am

Los Angeles deputy shot and killed in patrol car

Los Angeles deputy shot and killed in patrol car

9:00pm

US cops justified in shooting man during wrong house warrant - jury

US cops justified in shooting man during wrong house warrant - jury

Mon, Sep 18

NYC day care owner arrested after toddler dies, 3 exposed to opioids

NYC day care owner arrested after toddler dies, 3 exposed to opioids

Mon, Sep 18

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

Mon, Sep 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Warriors will 'be smart' with Shaun Johnson as Broncos loom

Warriors will 'be smart' with Shaun Johnson as Broncos loom

36 mins ago

'Disappointed' - Ian Foster reacts to de Groot suspension

'Disappointed' - Ian Foster reacts to de Groot suspension

43 mins ago

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

57 mins ago

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

5:37

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

12:57pm

Election live: Labour launches new cartoon attack ad on Luxon

5:37

Election live: Labour launches new cartoon attack ad on Luxon

12:52pm

Petrol prices: 91 expected to rise to $3.50 a litre by Christmas

Petrol prices: 91 expected to rise to $3.50 a litre by Christmas

More from Entertainment

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm