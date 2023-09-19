League
AAP

Shaun Johnson: Warriors can use pressure to 'create moments'

8:17am
Shaun Johnson.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Shaun Johnson has declared the Warriors' emotional NRL semi-final triumph his favourite moment playing at home for the New Zealand side.

Now, he's urging his teammates to continue weaponising the pressure of being the NRL's biggest feel-good story as they prepare to face Brisbane for a spot in the grand final.

Johnson overcame a calf injury to play a significant role in the Warriors' 40-10 defeat of Newcastle in Auckland on Saturday night

In preparation for Saturday's preliminary final against Brisbane, the halfback earned an early mark, coming off to cheers from the Warriors' crowd at their first home final since 2008.

Looking across the packed stadium, after the week that was, rated more highly for Johnson than any other moment playing at home in 207 games for the Warriors.

"I can't think of a better one," he said.

"A moment I'll never forget.

"I'm friggin 33, I've played a few seasons now. That's as special as it gets. They (the crowd) just make me feel so good. I love them for it."

Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson salutes the Mt Smart crowd after his side's big victory over Newcastle.

Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson salutes the Mt Smart crowd after his side's big victory over Newcastle. (Source: Photosport)

The victory came after a week in which Johnson's race to recover from injury was the subject of intense interest in both New Zealand and Australia.

It also followed a hefty loss to Penrith in week one of the finals that put the Warriors at risk of exiting the finals in straight sets despite their resurgent regular season.

There will be more pressure on the Warriors' shoulders when they travel to Brisbane and attempt to upset the high-flying Broncos behind enemy lines.

But Johnson, halfback for the Warriors' last grand final appearance in 2011, said the side had already proved they could use that pressure to their advantage.

"I've seen some of the headlines coming out. Everyone's talking about pressure and the weight of the nation on our shoulders, on my shoulders," he said.

"If you want to channel that and use that correctly, you can create moments like we've just done (in the semi-final).

"We've done what we practised all week and we know that if we do that at a high level, it's good enough to beat anyone.

"It's the same mindset heading into next week: Get our prep right, we go out there whenever we play next week and just do what we say we're going to do."

The Warriors' home crowd, the same that gave Johnson his greatest Auckland moment on Saturday night, will be at the forefront of his mind as he prepares for Brisbane.

"We've given ourselves a really awesome opportunity to do something special for our fanbase and for our club," he said.

"It's an opportunity you just don't want to mess up."

LeagueWarriorsNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Reece Walsh 'grateful' but ready to haunt former teammates

Reece Walsh 'grateful' but ready to haunt former teammates

"He won't be too happy this Saturday come 80 minutes," Walsh said of veteran Shaun Johnson.

7:15pm

Kiwis likely to hear 'Up the Wahs' for at least another week

Kiwis likely to hear 'Up the Wahs' for at least another week

"I started counting how many times I heard 'Up the Wahs!' at Mount Smart but soon gave up," writes 1News' Simon Mercep.

Sun, Sep 17

2:50

Air NZ: Extra flights for Warriors fans to Brisbane 'unlikely'

Air NZ: Extra flights for Warriors fans to Brisbane 'unlikely'

Sun, Sep 17

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

Sat, Sep 16

The Warriors combination a decade in the making

The Warriors combination a decade in the making

Fri, Sep 15

Warriors focused on avoiding 'kamikaze' footy against Knights

Warriors focused on avoiding 'kamikaze' footy against Knights

Fri, Sep 15

2:09

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

4:00

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

11 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

2:44

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

24 mins ago

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

1:56

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

35 mins ago

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

46 mins ago

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

10:08am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

More from Entertainment

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm