Health
Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

3:31pm
Shannen Doherty received a standing ovation at 90s Con over the weekend amid her ongoing battle with brain cancer.

Shannen Doherty received a standing ovation at 90s Con over the weekend amid her ongoing battle with brain cancer. (Source: Getty)

Shannen Doherty is “crying constantly” as she battles brain cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 52, made the admission as she got a standing ovation from fans in Tampa, Florida, at the ’90s Con yesterday, at which she spoke about fighting stage 4 of her disease.

Speaking as part of a 90210 reunion panel for the 1990s teen drama alongside co-stars Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, she teared up while discussing her illness.

She told the crowd: “Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you.”

The Charmed star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and entered remission two years later.

Her cancer returned as stage 4 in 2020 and she revealed in June her breast cancer had spread to her brain.

Shannen also told how she secretly underwent surgery months prior to remove the tumour and begin radiation treatments.

She added at the ’90s Con: “I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day. I think I am really great.”

The Heathers actress also joked about her divorce from her photographer third husband, Kurt Iswarienko, 49, from whom she split in April after 11 years of marriage.

She said: “My other profession is getting engaged, married and divorced, and I’m doing that very well.”

Her representative told Page Six at the time of Shannen and Kurt’s split that divorce was the “last thing” the actress wanted, but added: “She felt she was left with no other option”.

Shannen said after sharing the news of her break-up: “I’m doing better than OK. I’m doing well. I feel strong and healthy and confident and happy.”

0 min ago

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

13 mins ago

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

20 mins ago

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

34 mins ago

Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

38 mins ago

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

49 mins ago

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

