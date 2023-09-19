World
AAP

Nearly 1000 arrested in $516 million Aus drug raid

6:12pm
Footage taken via police bodycams show the drugs being seized.

Footage taken via police bodycams show the drugs being seized. (Source: Australian Federal Police)

Police have seized 1.2 tonnes of drugs worth nearly half a billion dollars as part of a national crackdown on organised crime.

More than 400 raids were carried out across the country involving police from all jurisdictions as part of the week-long Operation Vitreus, which targeted criminal drug syndicates.

Police stormed properties, homes and businesses - even uncovering drugs buried in bushland in Western Australia - as part of the joint national operation, seizing drugs with a street value estimated at $475 million (NZD$516 million).

The raids netted 814kg of methamphetamine, 182kg of MDMA, thousands of plants from hydroponic crops, and 185kg of cannabis.

In total, 990 people were arrested on 2052 drug-related charges.

In Victoria, the operation - led by the Major Drug Squad - resulted in 149 arrests, 361 drug-related charges, 87 search warrants executed, and the seizure of 19 firearms, 13 vehicles and about $475,000 in cash.

Victoria Police seized methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ketamine, MDMA, ecstasy, cannabis (both dried and plants) and 1,4-Butanediol, with a total combined value of more than $5.76 million.

In Queensland, detectives uncovered a drug crop with a street value of more than $11.5 million hidden on a remote property, but are yet to make an arrest.

The hydroponic drug crop comprising more than 2200 cannabis plants was found in six huge greenhouses on a rural property at Gunalda, north of Gympie.

Each greenhouse was 80 metres long and 10 metres wide and contained 2284 cannabis plants and about 7kg of dried cannabis.

Detectives also seized hydroponic equipment and drug utensils.

Police have celebrated the massive haul, but investigations remain ongoing, with no one found at the property during the raid.

Detectives also shut down a Queensland distribution ring believed to be delivering drugs through the postal system, seizing packages containing methamphetamine, MDMA, GHB, cannabis, cocaine, prescription drugs and steroids.

In Western Australia, police discovered almost 30kg of methamphetamine buried in bushland outside Perth, believed to be linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

In NSW, police busted a dial-a-dealer syndicate.

Detectives seized about 2kg of cocaine, about $168,470 (NZD$183,111) in cash, 20 litres of suspected GBL, a revolver, eight vehicles, stolen registration plates and items consistent with the manufacture of drugs.

"Almost $500 million (NZD$543 million) worth of illicit drugs were seized in this country last week alone," Victoria Police Detective Acting Superintendent Dan Ryan said.

"Whilst an incredible result, it aptly highlights the seemingly insatiable demand there is in Australia for illicit substances.

"Drug trafficking impacts us all - whether it be the associated crime in our local communities, or road trauma, family violence, homicides and shootings."

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Canada accuses Indian govt of involvement in assassination

Canada accuses Indian govt of involvement in assassination

Sikh activist and leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.

5:58pm

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

After using the toilet, the girl realised that a largely obscured iPhone had been affixed to the back of the toilet seat, apparently to record her.

4:16pm

Defence attorneys argue teen Indiana girls died in ritual sacrifice

Defence attorneys argue teen Indiana girls died in ritual sacrifice

2:59pm

1kg of fentanyl found in NYC day care where 1yo died

1kg of fentanyl found in NYC day care where 1yo died

2:12pm

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

1:29pm

Study shines a light on childhood dementia

Study shines a light on childhood dementia

11:35am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

1:47

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

16 mins ago

Live updates: Hipkins and Luxon face-off in Leaders' Debate

Live updates: Hipkins and Luxon face-off in Leaders' Debate

30 mins ago

Kim Dotcom fights order to release hard-drives to FBI

Kim Dotcom fights order to release hard-drives to FBI

52 mins ago

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

53 mins ago

BREAKING

Live stream: Your Vote 2023, First Leaders' Debate

Live stream: Your Vote 2023, First Leaders' Debate

6:12pm

Nearly 1000 arrested in $516 million Aus drug raid

Nearly 1000 arrested in $516 million Aus drug raid

More from Entertainment

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress made the admission as she got a standing ovation from fans in Tampa.

3:31pm

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Mon, Sep 18