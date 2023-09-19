Live updates: Hipkins and Luxon face-off in Leaders' Debate

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon will face off head-to-head in tonight's TVNZ Leaders' Debate — the first in this year's campaign. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest.
Summary
- Tonight's first live Leaders' Debate between Hipkins and Luxon begins at 7pm and will also be available on TVNZ1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz.
- It is moderated by 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay and will be the first time voters get to see the leaders of the country's two main parties going head-to-head in a primetime debate.
- The debate will be 90 minutes long and will be followed by analysis hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame.
Live updates continue below.
