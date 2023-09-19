New Zealand
1News

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

13 mins ago
The Police Eagle helicopter was called in to monitor the vehicle, and officers on the ground did not pursue.

The Police Eagle helicopter was called in to monitor the vehicle, and officers on the ground did not pursue. (Source: 1News)

One person's been taken into custody after a vehicle fled police in Auckland CBD this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident began when officers spotted a "vehicle of interest" at about 3.15pm on Daldy St.

They signalled for the driver to stop – but instead, the vehicle "fled the scene at speed".

The Police Eagle helicopter was called in to monitor the vehicle. Officers on the ground did not pursue.

"The driver reversed the vehicle at times and drove the wrong way down several streets in the CBD, as police attempted to spike the vehicle," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"During this time the vehicle hit the back of a bus and clipped three other vehicles. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

"The driver eventually spun the vehicle out on Mayoral Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

"Police are considering charges."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

