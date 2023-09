Both Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon are in Auckland today ahead of the hotly-anticipated first leaders' debate. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

Morning summary

Tonight's 1News Leaders' Debate will be the public's first look at Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon head-to-head — watch live from 7pm on 1News.co.nz.

It's crunch time for both National and Labour leaders as they campaign in Auckland.

Live updates continue below.

ADVERTISEMENT