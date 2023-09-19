Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon will face off head-to-head in tonight's TVNZ Leaders' Debate — the first in this year's campaign. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest.
Summary
- Tonight's 1News Leaders' Debate will be the public's first look at Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon head-to-head — get live updates from 7pm on 1News.co.nz.
- After morning events in Auckland, both Labour and National leaders have likely settled into debate prep this afternoon with the stakes high for both parties.
Live updates continue below.
SHARE ME