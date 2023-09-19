Politics
1News

Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

33 mins ago
Hipkins and Luxon election campaign.

Hipkins and Luxon election campaign. (Source: 1News)

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon will face off head-to-head in tonight's TVNZ Leaders' Debate — the first in this year's campaign. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest.

Summary

  • Tonight's 1News Leaders' Debate will be the public's first look at Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon head-to-head — get live updates from 7pm on 1News.co.nz.
  • After morning events in Auckland, both Labour and National leaders have likely settled into debate prep this afternoon with the stakes high for both parties.

Live updates continue below.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023Chris HipkinsChristopher LuxonAct PartyNew Zealand FirstTe Pāti MāoriGreen PartyDavid SeymourMarama DavidsonJames ShawDebbie Ngarewa-PackerRawiri WaititiWinston Peters

SHARE ME

More Stories

What to know about tonight's TVNZ Leaders' Debate

What to know about tonight's TVNZ Leaders' Debate

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon will go head-to-head in the first of TVNZ's live debates ahead of the election.

3:36pm

More free school lunches if there's a wealth tax - Greens

More free school lunches if there's a wealth tax - Greens

The party wants free school lunches to eventually become universal for all students.

12:45pm

2:26

Explainer: How does the election work?

Explainer: How does the election work?

12:37pm

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

10:25am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

10:08am

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

7:09am

11:50

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

19 mins ago

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

Analysis: How high can Fiji fly? And how low can Wallabies go?

33 mins ago

Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

Election live: ACT's David Seymour thrown the ball in new ad

37 mins ago

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

Girl finds hidden phone in plane toilet, family say she was targeted

49 mins ago

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

58 mins ago

Bay of Islands: New figures show spike in kiwi killings by dogs

Bay of Islands: New figures show spike in kiwi killings by dogs

More from Entertainment

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress made the admission as she got a standing ovation from fans in Tampa.

3:31pm

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm