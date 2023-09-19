Canada accuses Indian govt of involvement in assassination

Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations its government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist, an accusation that India rejected as "absurd".

Trudeau said in Parliament today that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.

Nijjar was organising an unofficial referendum in India for an independent Sikh state at the time of this death.

Indian authorities announced a cash reward last year for information leading to Nijjar's arrest, accusing him of involvement in an alleged attack on a Hindu priest in India.

The Sikh independence, or Khalistan, movement is banned in India, where officials see it and affiliated groups as a national security threat. But it movement still has some support in northern India, as well as countries like Canada and the United Kingdom which are home to a sizeable Sikh diaspora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slaying with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 last week. He said he told Modi that any Indian government involvement would be unacceptable and that he asked for cooperation in the investigation.

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," he said.

"In the strongest possible terms I continue to urge the government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter."

India's foreign ministry released a statement dismissing the allegation as "absurd and motivated".

The ministry added that Trudeau made similar allegations to Modi at the recent G20 summit.

Khalistan flags are seen outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia. (Source: Associated Press)

"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement noted, referring to the proposed name of a Sikh homeland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said a top diplomat, who she said was the head of Indian intelligence in Canada, has been expelled as a consequence.

"If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other," Joly said. "As a consequence we have expelled a top Indian diplomat."

The expulsion comes as relations between Canada and India are tense. Trade talks have been derailed and Canada just cancelled a trade mission to India that was planned for the fall.