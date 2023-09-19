League
Broncos' Haas aiming to take out Warriors star Fonua-Blake

2:38pm
Payne Haas.

Payne Haas. (Source: Photosport)

Brisbane prop Payne Haas spent a year on contract with the Warriors as a 15-year-old when he blew seasoned NRL props away with his power and athleticism.

Now he wants to do the same in the preliminary final clash against them at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night where he will go head-to-head with in-form giant Addin Fonua-Blake.

Andrew McFadden, now Warriors general manager of recruitment and pathways, was in his final year as club head coach in 2016 when Haas arrived from Keebra Park High for pre-season sessions.

"We had seasoned NRL props including guys like (former Queensland forward) Jacob Lillyman and Payne just blew them all out of the water," McFadden told AAP.

"He even had an ankle injury at the time and wasn't 100 per cent and he still blew most of our forwards off the park in conditioning drills.

"Payne has always had a massive motor. He was above average then in that regard and you see that in his game now."

Four-time Broncos player of the year Haas remembers his brief time at the Warriors fondly.

"It was a good learning curve for me," the 23-year-old said.

"It was my first taste of what NRL players do on a day-to-day basis. I was 15 years old doing pre-season with them ... and it opened my eyes on how to be a professional.

"Andrew McFadden was the coach then and a good dude. He helped me out a lot, being a young kid over there in Auckland."

Haas, previously in the Gold Coast Titans system, spent the season under contract with the Warriors before joining the Broncos as a 17-year-old and staying close to family.

"I was the Warriors coach and we had a connection with Greg Lenton who was (coaching) Keebra Park High," McFadden told AAP.

"We were looking for quality people and Payne was an exceptional talent. Through Greg I got to know Payne's father Gregor and we spoke regularly.

"He was an impressive young man even back then."

Haas is even more impressive today, but he also knows Fonua-Blake is equally outstanding and must not be allowed to dominate.

"Addin has been one of the form props in the comp this year. I love these kinds of challenges and I have got to be up for it," Haas said.

"Addin has got good footwork, he is fast and very strong. I like watching him play. He is a good person as well."

McFadden can't wait to watch the contest.

"They are both at the top of their game. It will be a huge battle," he said.

Haas recently re-signed until the end of 2026 with the Broncos with his eyes on a title.

"I knew the (quality) team we had here, especially this year," he said.

"I have to pinch myself sometimes that we are here on this stage. We have to play our best footy, or we won't get the job done."

