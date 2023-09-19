World
Associated Press

Bears raid Krispy Kreme donut van at military base

12:06pm
The bears on an Alaska military base raided the Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store during its delivery route.

The bears on an Alaska military base raided the Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store during its delivery route. (Source: Associated Press)

Two bears on an Alaska military base raided a Krispy Kreme donut van that was stopped outside a convenience store during its delivery route.

The driver usually left his doors open when he stopped at the store but this time a sow and one of her cubs that loiter nearby sauntered inside, where they stayed for probably 20 minutes on Wednesday, said Shelly Deano, the store manager for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson JMM Express.

The bears chomped on donut holes and other pastries, ignoring the banging on the side of the van that was aimed at shooing them away, Deano said.

"I was beating on the van and they're not moving. I could hear them breaking open the packages and everything," she said. "I was like, 'They don’t even care'."

When the bears couldn't be roused, base security was called and sounded sirens meant to scare away the bears, she said.

The bears eventually came out and wandered in front of the convenience store and gas station a bit before heading into the woods.

It's not unusual to see bears on base or around the store but nothing like this has happened before, Deano said, adding that the delivery driver now closes his doors when he stops at the shop.

"We’re cautious when we come in, when we leave. When we take out garbage, we do it in pairs, especially if it’s dark," she said.

Captain Lexi Smith, a spokesperson at the base, said authorities on base "are aware of this and other wildlife situations throughout the past several months".

"We urge the public to use caution to ensure you are protecting our wildlife and yourselves. Wildlife may be our neighbour, but they should not be attracted to our human food sources," she said by email.

WorldAnimalsNorth AmericaFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

Ovidio Guzmán López was extradited to the US on Saturday to face indictments related to his alleged role in synthetic drug trafficking.

44 mins ago

LA deputy shot and killed four days after getting engaged

LA deputy shot and killed four days after getting engaged

Third-generation law-enforcement officer Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot as he sat in his patrol car.

8:14am

Los Angeles deputy shot and killed in patrol car

Los Angeles deputy shot and killed in patrol car

9:00pm

Magpie attacks prompt sunglasses call for Aus cyclists

Magpie attacks prompt sunglasses call for Aus cyclists

8:00pm

Man who took pet python surfing fined by QLD wildlife officers

Man who took pet python surfing fined by QLD wildlife officers

2:54pm

0:34

US cops justified in shooting man during wrong house warrant - jury

US cops justified in shooting man during wrong house warrant - jury

Mon, Sep 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

19 mins ago

Warriors will 'be smart' with Shaun Johnson as Broncos loom

Warriors will 'be smart' with Shaun Johnson as Broncos loom

37 mins ago

'Disappointed' - Ian Foster reacts to de Groot suspension

'Disappointed' - Ian Foster reacts to de Groot suspension

44 mins ago

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

Son of El Chapo pleads not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

58 mins ago

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

5:37

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

12:57pm

Election live: Labour launches new cartoon attack ad on Luxon

5:37

Election live: Labour launches new cartoon attack ad on Luxon

12:52pm

Petrol prices: 91 expected to rise to $3.50 a litre by Christmas

Petrol prices: 91 expected to rise to $3.50 a litre by Christmas

More from Entertainment

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm