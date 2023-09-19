Rugby
Associated Press

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot cops two-match ban at World Cup

50 mins ago
All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot leaves the field after his yellow card against Namibia. It was upgraded to a red.

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot leaves the field after his yellow card against Namibia. It was upgraded to a red. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand prop Ethan de Groot has been suspended for two Rugby World Cup games for his red card against Namibia.

He will miss the All Blacks' last Pool A games in Lyon against Italy on September 29 and Uruguay on October 5. The ban covers the quarterfinals if New Zealand make it there, but he will be available subject to him completing tackle school.

De Groot made contact with the head of Namibia's Adriaan Booysen and was yellow-carded on Friday in Toulouse. But the card was upgraded to red after a bunker review for charging Booysen without attempting to wrap him.

At his judiciary hearing, de Groot admitted to foul play but didn't think it was worthy of a red card.

But the panel said de Groot could have lowered his tackle, which was dangerous and always illegal. The panel's sanction started at six weeks and was halved because of the prop's good disciplinary record.

De Groot scored a try in the 71-3 win. Booysen suffered a shoulder injury.

