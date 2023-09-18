Two injured, one critically, as public told to avoid Albany Bus Station

Two people have been injured, one critically, after a fight broke out at a bus station on Auckland's North Shore.

The public has been told to steer clear of the Albany Bus Station as police hunt for a suspect.

"Emergency services are responding to an incident, which was reported at around 12.50pm," a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services at Albany Bus Station (Source: 1News)

"One person is believed to be in a critical condition, and other person has received a minor injury."

Auckland Transport released a statement which said just before 1pm this afternoon an "altercation broke out at the station between members of the public which resulted in one person receiving critical injuries and another with a minor injury".

It said large sections of the bus station will be off-limits to the public as police carry out an investigation.

“While Albany Bus Station is closed we are detouring all buses which stop at the station to a series of bus stops along Don McKinnon Drive and AT staff will be on the ground to help our customers navigate these detours," Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said.

Police said members of the public in the area should follow instructions from emergency services.

An eyewitness told Stuff someone had been stabbed and there was "lots of blood".

Images from the scene taken by a 1News reporter show people being escorted away from the station after being dropped off by buses.

People being escorted away from Albany Bus station. (Source: 1News)

Two ambulances were seen leaving the bus station around 1.50pm.

