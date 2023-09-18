World
Associated Press

NYC day care owner arrested after toddler dies, 3 exposed to opioids

38 mins ago
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a neighbour were arrested after four children showed signs of opioid exposure, one dying in hospital.

The owner of a New York City day care centre and a neighbour were arrested after four children showed signs of opioid exposure, one dying in hospital. (Source: istock.com)

The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested yesterday after a one-year-old boy died and three other young children were sickened by what officials described as apparent exposure to opioids.

The arrests came one day after authorities discovered four young children — ranging in age from eight months to two years old — showing signs of suspected opioid overdose after spending time at the Bronx day care centre, Divino Niño.

Nicholas Dominici, a one-year-old child, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Three others were revived after medics administered doses of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan, authorities said.

Yesterday, police arrested the owner of the facility, Grei Mendez, 36, and a building tenant, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, on charges of depraved indifference murder, assault and criminal possession of narcotics, including Fentanyl.

They are expected to be arraigned today.

Dominici's cause of death remains under investigation by the city's medical examiner.

Police say they found a kilo press — a device used to package large quantities of drugs — after executing a search warrant on the day care centre, a home-based operation that opened in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx earlier this year.

Nicholas' parents, Zoila Dominici and Otoniel Feliz, said their young child had started attending the centre only a week ago.

"He was so intelligent. He would repeat everything you would say to him," Dominici told the station. "He had so much love. Everyone who knew him appreciated him, all of our neighbours."

New York City, like much of the country, has seen rising levels of opioid-related deaths, with the vast majority of fatalities now attributed to Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be more than 50 times stronger than heroin.

At a press conference yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams said Dominici's death underscored challenges the city faces in its fight against opioids.

"This crisis is real, and it is a real wake‑up call for individuals who have opioids or fentanyl in their homes," Adams said. "The mere contact is deadly for an adult and it’s extremely deadly for a child."

Studies have shown that young people are increasingly dying from unintentional drug overdoses, with opioids now the most common substances contributing to fatal poisonings among young children.

In instances where children were exposed to opioids, nearly all were found to have involved children who orally ingested the substance, rather than touching or inhaling it, according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Authorities have not indicated how they believe the children came in contact with the drug.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

Barn Hill Preserve in Louisiana says the US Department of Agriculture was unjustified in taking away their giraffe Brazos .

9:21am

US school band director hit with stun gun over refusal to stop playing

US school band director hit with stun gun over refusal to stop playing

Alabama police wanted two bands to stop playing so the stadium could be cleared after a football game but one director refused.

7:19am

Murder, incest charges for Polish woman and father in grisly case

Murder, incest charges for Polish woman and father in grisly case

12:45pm

Man allegedly climbs over wall to enter Buckingham Palace stables

Man allegedly climbs over wall to enter Buckingham Palace stables

Sun, Sep 17

Sydney teen in coma after allegedly being dragged 2km by car

Sydney teen in coma after allegedly being dragged 2km by car

Sat, Sep 16

Hawaii officials say DNA tests drop Maui fire death count to 97

Hawaii officials say DNA tests drop Maui fire death count to 97

Sat, Sep 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

30 mins ago

Election live: Luxon says National candidate's comments 'wrong'

6:14

Election live: Luxon says National candidate's comments 'wrong'

38 mins ago

NYC day care owner arrested after toddler dies, 3 exposed to opioids

NYC day care owner arrested after toddler dies, 3 exposed to opioids

57 mins ago

Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

19:55

Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

9:32am

England pull away from Japan to top World Cup pool

England pull away from Japan to top World Cup pool

9:21am

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

The actress drew ire after initially deciding to return her talk show to air amid ongoing Hollywood strikes.

4 mins ago

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

Three British news organisations have reported on the allegations.

6:46pm

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

2:11pm

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Sun, Sep 17

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Sat, Sep 16