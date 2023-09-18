World
Associated Press

Kim Jong Un returning home after six-day Russia visit

27 mins ago
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he boards his train prior to leaving Artyom, near Vladivostok, Russian Far East.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home from Russia, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West.

Kim's armoured train departed to the sound of the Russian patriotic march song Farewell of Slavianka at the end of a farewell ceremony at a railway station in Artyom, a far eastern Russian city about 200km from the border with North Korea, Russia's state news agency RIA reported.

Senior officials including Russia's Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov and Primorye regional Governor Oleg Kozhemyako were present at the ceremony, which featured a Russian military band playing both North Korean and Russian national anthems.

It was Kim's longest foreign travel since he took power in late 2011. Observers said Kim was expected to return to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, around Monday afternoon.

Since entering Russia last Tuesday in his first overseas trip in more than four years, Kim had met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites, underscoring the countries’ deepening defence cooperation in the face of separate, intensifying confrontations with the US and its allies.

Kim Jong Un, centre, looks at a military jet cockpit while visiting a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, about 6,200km east of Moscow, Russia.

Foreign officials and experts have said North Korea could provide badly needed munitions for Moscow's war on Ukraine in exchange for sophisticated Russian weapons technology that would advance Kim's nuclear ambitions.

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, analysts say, even though its old artillery systems have a reputation for poor accuracy. Both sides have been reportedly firing thousands of artillery rounds a day.

UN Security Council resolutions — which Russia, a permanent member, previously endorsed — ban North Korea from exporting or importing any arms. Observers say Russia's alleged attempts to receive ammunitions and artillery shells from North Korea suggest Moscow's desperation to refill its arsenal exhausted in the war with Ukraine.

"Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is illegal and unjust as it contravenes UN Security Council resolutions and various other international sanctions," South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in written responses on Sunday to questions from The Associated Press. "The international community will unite more tightly in response to such a move."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, receives a gift from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, during his visit to the Russian Pacific fleet in Vladivostok.

In return for supplying conventional arms to Russia, experts say North Korea would seek Russian economic and food aid but also transfers of technologies to build powerful missiles, a nuclear-propelled submarine and a spy satellite. North Korea has publicly sought to introduce such high-tech weapons systems citing what it called intensifying US-led hostilities.

Earlier on Sunday, Kim was in a lighter mode, touring a university and watching a walrus show at a Russian aquarium. Russia's state media released videos of Kim, accompanied by his top officials, talking with Russian officials through translators at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Russky Island.

At the island's Primorsky Aquarium, Russia’s largest, Kim watched performances featuring beluga whales, bottlenose dolphins, fur seals and "Misha" the walrus, which he seemed to particularly enjoy, according to Russian media.

Kozhemyako, the Primorye governor, said a delegation from Russia's Far East would visit North Korea. According to Russian state media, Kozhemyako said he'll be part of the delegation that will travel with specialists from trade, tourism and agricultural sectors. The exact timing for the visit to North Korea hasn't been announced.

Kim Jong Un, centre, walks past honour guard soldiers prior to leaving Artyom, near Vladivostok, Russian Far East.

On Saturday, Kim travelled to an airport near Vladivostok, where Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior military officials gave him an up-close look at Russia’s strategic bombers and other warplanes.

Shoigu, who had met Kim during a rare visit to North Korea in July, showed Kim one of Russia's latest missiles, the hypersonic Kinzhal, carried by the MiG-31 fighter jet, that saw its first combat during the war in Ukraine.

North Korea's state media reported that Kim and Shoigu talked about the regional security environment and exchanged views on "practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination, cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries".

Kim's summit with Putin was held at Russia's main space launch site, a location that pointed to his desire for Russian assistance in his efforts to acquire space-based reconnaissance assets and missile technologies. In recent months, two North Korean launches to send a spy satellite into space ended in failure, and the North vowed to conduct a third attempt in October.

During the meeting with Putin, Kim said his country would offer its "full and unconditional support" for Russia's fight to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine. Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea at "a convenient time", and Putin accepted.

It was Kim's second summit meeting with Putin. The previous meeting took place in Vladivostok in April 2019, two months after Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with then US president Donald Trump fell apart during their second summit in Vietnam.

