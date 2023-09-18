Politics
1News

Election live: Luxon says National candidate's comments 'wrong'

30 mins ago

National's Christopher Luxon is campaigning in Auckland today while Chris Hipkins is in Tauranga — where the Labour Party has just announced a new energy policy. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

Morning summary

Live updates continues below.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

Households could receive up to $4000 in rebates to install solar panels and batteries if the party is re-elected, Chris Hipkins says.

56 mins ago

19:55

National's anti-fluoride, anti-mandate MP-in-waiting: Ryan Hamilton

National's anti-fluoride, anti-mandate MP-in-waiting: Ryan Hamilton

He refuses to be interviewed but his party claims he has changed his mind about the fluoridation of water, after more than two decades of public opposition.

9:08am

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: GDP, tax, housing and leaders' debate

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: GDP, tax, housing and leaders' debate

5:00am

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

8:00pm

2:42

Hutt South electorate set to be the 'Chris and Ginny show'

Hutt South electorate set to be the 'Chris and Ginny show'

3:50pm

6:02

Labour announces women's manifesto ahead of election

Labour announces women's manifesto ahead of election

2:47pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

30 mins ago

Election live: Luxon says National candidate's comments 'wrong'

6:14

Election live: Luxon says National candidate's comments 'wrong'

38 mins ago

NYC day care owner arrested after toddler dies, 3 exposed to opioids

NYC day care owner arrested after toddler dies, 3 exposed to opioids

56 mins ago

Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

19:55

Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

9:32am

England pull away from Japan to top World Cup pool

England pull away from Japan to top World Cup pool

9:21am

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

The actress drew ire after initially deciding to return her talk show to air amid ongoing Hollywood strikes.

3 mins ago

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

Three British news organisations have reported on the allegations.

6:46pm

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

2:11pm

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Sun, Sep 17

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Sat, Sep 16