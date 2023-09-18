Election live: Greens say Labour's solar plans fall short - 'Things can be better'

National's Christopher Luxon is campaigning in Auckland today while Chris Hipkins is in Tauranga — where the Labour Party has just announced a new energy policy. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

Morning summary

The countdown is on for the hotly-anticipated first debate between Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon. The 1News Leaders' Debate is live tomorrow night.

Hipkins has just unveiled Labour's new solar rebates plan this morning , which he said would cut energy costs for families by up-to-50% if re-elected.

Yesterday ACT officially launched its campaign yesterday to heckling protesters . The minor parties are also out in full force across the country this week.

