Election live: Greens say Labour's solar plans fall short - 'Things can be better'

12:18pm

National's Christopher Luxon is campaigning in Auckland today while Chris Hipkins is in Tauranga — where the Labour Party has just announced a new energy policy. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

Morning summary

Live updates continue below.

New Zealand politicians.

New Zealand politicians. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Tauranga

Labour's leader spoke after visiting a Kāinga Ora development in Papamoa.

Labour announces new energy plan, says it could cut bills in half

Households could receive up to $4000 in rebates to install solar panels and batteries if the party is re-elected, Chris Hipkins says.

9:59am

National's anti-fluoride, anti-mandate MP-in-waiting: Ryan Hamilton

9:08am

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: GDP, tax, housing and leaders' debate

5:00am

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

8:00pm

Hutt South electorate set to be the 'Chris and Ginny show'

3:50pm

38 mins ago

Fiji get just deserts as road to World Cup quarter-final opens up

Fiji get just deserts as road to World Cup quarter-final opens up

52 mins ago

Scathing inquiry finds Dilworth hid sex abuse claims, silenced survivors

12:14pm

World Cup: Fiji's 'do or die' approach brings Wallabies reward

12:11pm

Luxon faces suggestions of hypocrisy over candidate Ryan Hamilton

