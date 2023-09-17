Entertainment
Associated Press

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

54 mins ago
Russell Brand

Russell Brand (Source: Associated Press)

Three British news organisations overnight that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

Brand denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships have been consensual.

The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.

The women said that they only felt ready to tell their stories after being approached by reporters, with some citing Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer as a factor in their decision to speak.

Before the stories were published, Brand posted a video online denying the allegations, which had been outlined in two “extremely disturbing letters” from a “mainstream media” television company and a newspaper. He didn’t identify the news organisations by name.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said. “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual,” he added. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”

Brand also suggested that the reports were part of a coordinated attack designed to discredit him because of his views. Brand has been criticised for expressing scepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and interviewing contentious podcasters like Joe Rogan.

“To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question if there is another agenda at play,” Brand said.

Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comic in Britain in the early 2000s, which led to starring roles on Channel 4 and later BBC Radio, where he capitalised on a reputation for outrageous behaviour and risque banter.

He later made the jump to Hollywood, appearing in films such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” in 2008 and the remake of “Arthur” in 2011. Brand was married to U.S. pop star Katy Perry from 2010-2012.

In recent years, he transformed himself into a political commentator and influencer posting YouTube videos on subjects such as personal freedom and the Covid-19 pandemic.

4 mins ago

Teen killed in Canterbury crash after 'street racing' reports - police

Teen killed in Canterbury crash after 'street racing' reports - police

38 mins ago

Wales forced to work hard for victory over Portugal

Wales forced to work hard for victory over Portugal

47 mins ago

Samoa mauls penalty-plagued Chile in Rugby World Cup opening win

Samoa mauls penalty-plagued Chile in Rugby World Cup opening win

54 mins ago

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

6:01am

Fair Go: Expert tips on how to shop for clothes that last

Fair Go: Expert tips on how to shop for clothes that last

6:00am

Peng Shuai: China professional women's tennis boycott ends

Peng Shuai: China professional women's tennis boycott ends

